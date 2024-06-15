The 50 best indie tracks of the 2010s

15 June 2024, 18:00

The Best Tracks Of The 2010s
The Best Tracks Of The 2010s. Picture: Press

Here's 50 of the greatest songs from the last decade - from Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Catfish & The Bottlemen and more...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

  1. Alt-J - Left Hand Free

    The unique sound of Alt-J gave us this massive tune.

    alt-J - Left Hand Free (Official Video) 1

  2. Arcade Fire - Reflektor

    Win Butler gets in a very special guest for this disco classic... David Bowie!

    Arcade Fire - Reflektor

  3. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know

    Alex Turner digs deep within for this AM classic.

  4. Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine

    "I'm a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling" - what a way to start a lyric.

    Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine?

  5. Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me

    The former Verve man sets the record straight with another anthem.

    Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me (Official Music Video)

  6. Bastille - Pompeii

    One of the biggest talents of the decade, Dan Smith quickly became pop royalty.

    Bastille - Pompeii (Official Music Video)

  7. Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier

    The Biff went from strength to strength in the 2010s - this was an instant classic.

    Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier (Official Music Video)

  8. Jade Bird - Uh-Huh

    One of Britain's best new talents of the past few years.

  9. The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling

    The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney proved that blues rock will never die.

    The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling [Official Music Video]

  10. Blossoms - Charlemagne

    Glittering synth pop from the acclaimed Stockport band.

  11. Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna

    Rae Morris on vocals for this ethereal track from the So Long See You Tomorrow album.

    Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna

  12. Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt

    Nottingham-born Bugg was a blossoming talent this decade - this is his best-known song.

    Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt (Official Video)

  13. Catfish & The Bottlemen - 7

    Van McCann proved himself to be one of the best new songwriters of the decade.

    Catfish and the Bottlemen - 7 (From the Studio)

  14. Catfish & The Bottlemen - Pacifier

    "She said 'It's you i detest!', I said she looked underslept...She deffo didn't like that no..."

    Catfish and the Bottlemen - Pacifier

  15. CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share

    Sparkling synth pop from Glasgow's CHVRCHES, featuring the talented Lauren Mayberry.

    CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share

  16. Daft Punk - Get Lucky

    Daft Punk + Nile Rodgers + Pharrell = pure bliss.

    Daft Punk - Get Lucky (Official Audio) ft. Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers

  17. Lana Del Rey - Video Games

    Moody and magnificient, the former Lizzy Grant cut a striking figure throughout the 2010s.

    Lana Del Rey - Video Games (Official Music Video)

  18. Elbow - Lippy Kids

    Another swooning ballad from the eternally wonderful Guy Garvey.

    elbow - 'Lippy Kids' (Live at Blueprint Studios)

  19. Everything Everything - Distant Past

    Complex math rock from the Manchester mavericks.

    Everything Everything - Distant Past

  20. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

    A stellar vocal talent nails the state of the nation in 2019.

  21. Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck

    Florence Welch: drama, emotion and an incredible voice.

    Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck (The Odyssey – Chapter 4)

  22. Foals - My Number

    The 2010s saw Foals become one of Britain's biggest and best bands with this solid banger.

    Foals - My Number

  23. Foo Fighters - Walk

    The decade saw Dave Grohl ascend to true rock royalty as his band got more popular than ever.

    Foo Fighters. Walk.

  24. Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks

    Dark-tinged sprightly pop song that was everywhere in 2011

    Foster The People - Pumped up Kicks (Official Music Video)

  25. Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass

    Liam crashed back into our lives with this stunning solo outing.

  26. Liam Gallagher - Shockwave

    "All your darkness has come back to you in time / Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind..."

    Liam Gallagher - Shockwave (Official Video)

  27. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life!

    Noel's solo career is accomplished, progressive and assuredly brilliant.

    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life! (Official Music Video)

  28. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun

    "If I had a gun I'd shoot a hole into the sun ./ And love would burn this city down for you..."

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun… (Official Music Video)

  29. Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For

    Another fresh new talent from Britain, and what a voice.

  30. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

    The introspective Ben Howard with his most-loved single.

    Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up (Official Music Video)

  31. Hozier - Take Me To Church

    Rousing, gospel-inspired blues from Ireland.

    Hozier - Take Me To Church (Official Video)

  32. Jamie T - Zombie

    Mr Jamie Treays made a comeback with this infectious tune in 2014.

    Jamie T - Zombie

  33. Vance Joy - Riptide

    Joyous acoustic folk from this Australian singer-songwriter.

    Vance Joy - 'Riptide' Official Video

  34. Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten

    The 2010s were the decade Kasabian made it to the big leagues. Here's why.

    Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten (Official Music Video)

  35. The Killers - The Man

    Brandon Flowers struts his stuff in this excellent indie anthem.

    The Killers - The Man

  36. Kings Of Leon - Waste A Moment

    The Followills get emotional in one of their top tunes of the decade.

    Kings Of Leon - Chapter 1, Waste a Moment (Official Music Video)

  37. The Maccabees - Pelican

    Rousing stuff with a sense of urgency from the much-loved British band.

    The Maccabees - Pelican

  38. Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait

    Electrifying, uplifting, the Mumfords were one of THE bands of the decade.

    Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait (Official Music Video)

  39. Muse - Dead Inside

    Matt Bellamy gets conceptual as Muse continue to expand their universe.

    Muse - Dead Inside [Official Music Video]

  40. Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky

    The Scottish singer creates an impassioned plea to humanity.

    Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky [Short Film]

  41. Portugal The Man - Feel It Still

    High-stepping big tune from the US indie band.

    Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still" (Official Video)

  42. Royal Blood - Figure It Out

    Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher demonstrated that stipped back sounds were best.

    Royal Blood - Figure It Out [Official Video]

  43. Stereophonics - C'est La Vie

    Rabble-rousing foot stomper from Kelly Jones.

    Stereophonics - C'est La Vie

  44. Two Door Cinema Club - Something Good Can Work

    Exciting new indie pop was the order of the day from this Nortehrn Irish trio.

    TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB | SOMETHING GOOD CAN WORK

  45. The Vaccines - If You Wanna

    The perfect indie quarter for their generation: killer chorus, non-stop hooks, the lot.

    The Vaccines - If You Wanna

  46. Vampire Weekend - Cousins

    Genre-straddling rock from Ezra Koenig.

    Vampire Weekend - 'Cousins' (Official Music Video)

  47. Viola Beach - Boys That Sing

    A tragic story - the British indie band that left us before they could fulfill their promise.

    Viola Beach - Boys That Sing (Official Music Video)

  48. Jack White - Sixteen Saltines

    The former White Stripes man hasn't lost any of his fire when going solo.

    Jack White - Sixteen Saltines (Video)

  49. The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)

    Murph and his bandmates make wry lyrics and anthemic choruses a fine art.

    The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)

  50. Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses

    Introverted, yet powerful - the new wave of ambitious guitar rock.

    Wolf Alice - Don't Delete the Kisses (Official Video)

More X-Lists

Releasing tracks in 1982: Depeche Mode, The Cure and Fun Boy Three

The 25 best indie songs of 1982

Great covers from great artists: Thin Lizzy, Joan Jett, Jimi Hendrix and Blondie.

The 10 greatest Classic Rock cover versions

Some of the best albums of 1998 from Catatonia, Gomez, Manic Street Preachers and The Cardigans

The 25 best indie albums of 1998

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in 2018

What are Foo Fighters' biggest songs?

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage