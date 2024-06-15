The Best Tracks Of The 2010s

Here's 50 of the greatest songs from the last decade - from Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Catfish & The Bottlemen and more...

Alt-J - Left Hand Free The unique sound of Alt-J gave us this massive tune. alt-J - Left Hand Free (Official Video) 1

Arcade Fire - Reflektor Win Butler gets in a very special guest for this disco classic... David Bowie! Arcade Fire - Reflektor

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know Alex Turner digs deep within for this AM classic.

Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine "I'm a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling" - what a way to start a lyric. Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine?

Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me The former Verve man sets the record straight with another anthem. Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me (Official Music Video)

Bastille - Pompeii One of the biggest talents of the decade, Dan Smith quickly became pop royalty. Bastille - Pompeii (Official Music Video)

Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier The Biff went from strength to strength in the 2010s - this was an instant classic. Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier (Official Music Video)

Jade Bird - Uh-Huh One of Britain's best new talents of the past few years.

The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney proved that blues rock will never die. The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling [Official Music Video]

Blossoms - Charlemagne Glittering synth pop from the acclaimed Stockport band.

Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna Rae Morris on vocals for this ethereal track from the So Long See You Tomorrow album. Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna

Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt Nottingham-born Bugg was a blossoming talent this decade - this is his best-known song. Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt (Official Video)

Catfish & The Bottlemen - 7 Van McCann proved himself to be one of the best new songwriters of the decade. Catfish and the Bottlemen - 7 (From the Studio)

Catfish & The Bottlemen - Pacifier "She said 'It's you i detest!', I said she looked underslept...She deffo didn't like that no..." Catfish and the Bottlemen - Pacifier

CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share Sparkling synth pop from Glasgow's CHVRCHES, featuring the talented Lauren Mayberry. CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share

Daft Punk - Get Lucky Daft Punk + Nile Rodgers + Pharrell = pure bliss. Daft Punk - Get Lucky (Official Audio) ft. Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers

Lana Del Rey - Video Games Moody and magnificient, the former Lizzy Grant cut a striking figure throughout the 2010s. Lana Del Rey - Video Games (Official Music Video)

Elbow - Lippy Kids Another swooning ballad from the eternally wonderful Guy Garvey. elbow - 'Lippy Kids' (Live at Blueprint Studios)

Everything Everything - Distant Past Complex math rock from the Manchester mavericks. Everything Everything - Distant Past

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles A stellar vocal talent nails the state of the nation in 2019.

Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck Florence Welch: drama, emotion and an incredible voice. Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck (The Odyssey – Chapter 4)

Foals - My Number The 2010s saw Foals become one of Britain's biggest and best bands with this solid banger. Foals - My Number

Foo Fighters - Walk The decade saw Dave Grohl ascend to true rock royalty as his band got more popular than ever. Foo Fighters. Walk.

Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks Dark-tinged sprightly pop song that was everywhere in 2011 Foster The People - Pumped up Kicks (Official Music Video)

Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass Liam crashed back into our lives with this stunning solo outing.

Liam Gallagher - Shockwave "All your darkness has come back to you in time / Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind..." Liam Gallagher - Shockwave (Official Video)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life! Noel's solo career is accomplished, progressive and assuredly brilliant. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life! (Official Music Video)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun "If I had a gun I'd shoot a hole into the sun ./ And love would burn this city down for you..." Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun… (Official Music Video)

Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For Another fresh new talent from Britain, and what a voice.

Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up The introspective Ben Howard with his most-loved single. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up (Official Music Video)

Hozier - Take Me To Church Rousing, gospel-inspired blues from Ireland. Hozier - Take Me To Church (Official Video)

Jamie T - Zombie Mr Jamie Treays made a comeback with this infectious tune in 2014. Jamie T - Zombie

Vance Joy - Riptide Joyous acoustic folk from this Australian singer-songwriter. Vance Joy - 'Riptide' Official Video

Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten The 2010s were the decade Kasabian made it to the big leagues. Here's why. Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten (Official Music Video)

The Killers - The Man Brandon Flowers struts his stuff in this excellent indie anthem. The Killers - The Man

Kings Of Leon - Waste A Moment The Followills get emotional in one of their top tunes of the decade. Kings Of Leon - Chapter 1, Waste a Moment (Official Music Video)

The Maccabees - Pelican Rousing stuff with a sense of urgency from the much-loved British band. The Maccabees - Pelican

Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait Electrifying, uplifting, the Mumfords were one of THE bands of the decade. Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait (Official Music Video)

Muse - Dead Inside Matt Bellamy gets conceptual as Muse continue to expand their universe. Muse - Dead Inside [Official Music Video]

Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky The Scottish singer creates an impassioned plea to humanity. Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky [Short Film]

Portugal The Man - Feel It Still High-stepping big tune from the US indie band. Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still" (Official Video)

Royal Blood - Figure It Out Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher demonstrated that stipped back sounds were best. Royal Blood - Figure It Out [Official Video]

Stereophonics - C'est La Vie Rabble-rousing foot stomper from Kelly Jones. Stereophonics - C'est La Vie

Two Door Cinema Club - Something Good Can Work Exciting new indie pop was the order of the day from this Nortehrn Irish trio. TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB | SOMETHING GOOD CAN WORK

The Vaccines - If You Wanna The perfect indie quarter for their generation: killer chorus, non-stop hooks, the lot. The Vaccines - If You Wanna

Vampire Weekend - Cousins Genre-straddling rock from Ezra Koenig. Vampire Weekend - 'Cousins' (Official Music Video)

Viola Beach - Boys That Sing A tragic story - the British indie band that left us before they could fulfill their promise. Viola Beach - Boys That Sing (Official Music Video)

Jack White - Sixteen Saltines The former White Stripes man hasn't lost any of his fire when going solo. Jack White - Sixteen Saltines (Video)

The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves) Murph and his bandmates make wry lyrics and anthemic choruses a fine art. The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)