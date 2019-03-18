VIDEOS: How tall is Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis?

Get some of the most Googled questions on the Foals answered by Yannis and Jimmy in our Foals: According To Google video.

Foals visited Radio X HQ and helped us answer some of the questions most Googled about the band .

Some of them were pretty straight forward, such as 'Are Foals good live?,' while others were a little more abstract... and come to think about it... definitely more to do with infant horses.

Watch our interview with frontman Yannis Philippakis and guitarist Jimmy Smith and get the answer to their fans' most-searched questions here.

How tall is Yannis Philippakis?

"I'm 160 (cm) apparently," revealed the frontman. "I didn't realise that I was short until I was about 20 and somebody pointed it out to me."

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis at Benicassim 2017. Picture: Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

Are Foals good live?

"Yeah, undoubtedly," said Yannis. "Absolutely, yeah we shred it live".

Are Foals still together?

"Yeah we got a new album out, it's called Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1"

When are Foals tickets on sale?

Right now.

See their available live dates here.