Mercury Prize 2019: Foals, The 1975 & Idles among the nominations

Foals. Picture: Press

The nominations for the prestigious award, which celebrates the best of British and Irish albums this year, have been revealed.

The nominations for the The 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year have been announced.

Among the records recognised are Foals' Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part , IDLES' Joy as an Act of Resistance and The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

Also up for the album of the year are Fontaines D.C. with their Dogrel debut album, Anna Calvi with Hunter, Serge Kasabian collaborator Little Simz for her Grey Area album and Liam Gallagher support act slowthai's Nothing Great About Britain.

See their announcement and the full list of nominees below:

Anna Calvi - Hunter

Black Midi - Schlagenheim

Cate Le Bon - Reward

Dave - Psychodrama

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1

Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

IDLES - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Little Simz - Grey Area

NAO - Saturn

SEED Ensemble - Driftglass

slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive of BPI - home to the Hyundai Mercury Prize, said: “These 12 Albums are essential listening! Our outstanding expert panel has selected the most original, urgent and ambitious British and Irish records of the last twelve months, and I’ll be on tenterhooks with everyone else to find out the final Album of the Year when the judges meet again during the live show on September 19th. We are proud to work with our partners the BBC, Hyundai and Amazon Music to support the Prize and I congratulate all the shortlisted artists on their achievement.”



This year exciting new additions to the judging panel were announced, including Supergrass legend Gaz Coombes, Jorja Smith and Glasto 2019 headliner Stormzy.

They join existing judges in the likes of Clara Amfo, Jamie Cullum, and Radio X's Head of music Mike Walsh.

2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize judges. Picture: Press/ Mercury

See the full list of 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize judges:

Annie Mac - Broadcaster & DJ

Clara Amfo – Broadcaster & DJ

Danielle Perry - Broadcaster & Writer

Gaz Coombes - Musician & Songwriter

Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster

Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Jorja Smith - Musician & Songwriter

Mike Walsh - Head of Music, Radio X

Phil Alexander - Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo

Stormzy - Musician & Songwriter

Tshepo Mokoena – Editorial Director, VICE.com

Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

Last year's Mercury Prize winners were Wolf Alice, who beat off stiff competition from Noel Gallagher, Lily Allen and Arctic Monkeys to win the award.