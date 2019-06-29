Foals play surprise set at Glastonbury 2019

Yannis Philippakis and co unleashed a scorching show at the festival on Saturday night.

The band had been hotly rumoured to be performing at the festival - and the rumours came true when the Oxford band took to the Park Stage just after 6pm on the hottest day of the festival so far.

The band announced the appearance just two hours before their slot was due to begin, tweeting “Cat’s out of the bag”.

Cat’s out of the bag. See you at the Park Stage at 6:15p @GlastoFest #glastonbury pic.twitter.com/D8bQPH26Ju — FOALS (@foals) June 29, 2019

Opening with the 2015 hit Mountain At My Gates, Foals set included the huge tune My Number from 2013's Holy Fire album.

It had been expected that Foals would appear at some point across the weekend, with the band playing London shows in the week leading up to Glastonbury, including a show in Kingston on Thursday night.

Introducing the new song Sunday, frontman Yannis Philippakis claimed the band had been looking forward to playing it at Glastonbury: “This song belongs here, with you, in this weather.”

Foals at the Park Stage Glastonbury 29 June 2019

Mountain At My Gates

Snake Oil

Olympic Airways

My Number

Exits

In Degrees

Sunday

Inhaler

What Went Down

Two Steps Twice

During a phenomenal version of the 2013 single Inhaler, Yannis managed to encourage the entire crowd to crouch down before leaping up for the final chorus. The frontman thanked the festival and its fans for allowing them to leave behind the “pernicious toxic stuff that we’re living with day in day out”.

The band released their sixth album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 in March, with the second volume arriving in October 2019. The new album has spawned the hits Exits and In Degrees.

Foals’ next live date is at Trinity College in Dublin on Tuesday 2 July, with more festival appearances across the month, including Truck and Y Not later in July and Boardmasters in August.

