The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons & Lewis Capaldi for Reading & Leeds 2023

The Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi . Picture: 1. Press/PHELPS 2. RASHIDI NOAH 3. Press 4. Press 5. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK 6. Press/Alexandra Gavillet

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has announced its line-up for next year, with The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals and more at the top of the bill.

Reading and Leeds has shared its first acts for 2023.

The twin festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park - have confirmed its stellar line-up so far, with Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi all topping the bill.

Find out everything we know about the line-up for the festival, which takes place on August bank holiday weekend, and how to buy tickets.

HERE ARE YOUR FIRST NAMES FOR #RANDL23 ❤️💛@LoyleCarner, @wetlegband, Central Cee, Steve Lacy and @BeckyHill plus your headliners and LOADS more join us for one huge August bank holiday weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loMmEOyDkQ — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 9, 2022

Who's headlining Reading and Leeds 2023?

Reading & Leeds 2023 will see Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi all headline.

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said: "We have been hearing about Reading & Leeds since ever we can remember. Each time we return is a bigger mountain to climb. 2023 serves as no exception. See you at the top."

Sam Fender said of the huge news: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining. I’m so excited, it’s going to be fucking intergalactic! See you down the front."

Foals frontman Yannis said: "We’re so hyped to be back at Reading & Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.



We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It's so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two.

See you in the pit.”

Who's on the Reading and Leeds line-up?

See the full line-up of Reading & Leeds 2023 acts so far below:

BILLIE EILISH

SAM FENDER

FOALS

THE KILLERS

IMAGINE DRAGONS

LEWIS CAPALDI

ANDY C

BABY QUEEN

BECKY HILL

BICEP LIVE

CENTRAL CEE

CHASE ATLANTIC

DECLAN MCKENNA

DON BROCO

ELIZA ROSE

GEORGIA

INHALER

LF SYSTEM

LIL TJAY

LOVEJOY

LOYLE CARNER

MEEKZ

MK

MUNA

NESSA BARRETT

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

SHY FX

SLOWTHAI

SONGER

STEVE LACY

THE SNUTS

TION WAYNE

TRIPPIE REDD

WET LEG

YOU ME AT SIX

YUNG LEAN

When are Reading & Leeds tickets on sale?

Tickets for Reading & Leeds go on general sale on Monday 12th December from 9am. The existing Barclaycard and Three Customer pre-sale starts on Friday 9th December at 9am.

Visit readingfestival.com/tickets and leedsfestival.com/tickets and for more.

