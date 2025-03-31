Noel Gallagher was "taken aback" by the Oasis reunion ticket chaos

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
31 March 2025, 18:12 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 18:35
The Oasis guitarist and songwriter has broken his silence on the controversial ticket sale.
Noel Gallagher admits he was surprised by how big a "deal" the Oasis reunion ticket sales were.
The formerly estranged brothers shocked the music world when they announced the'd be getting the band back together in 2025 and when tickets finally went on sale, they trended worldwide as fans responded to everything from their ballot system and dynamic pricing to the cancellation of thousands of tickets thereafter.
However, as reported by NME, in a new interview with renowned Oasis photographer Kevin Cummings for his new book Oasis: The Masterplan, Noel admitted he didn't quite anticipate the demand.
“I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was," said the Britpop band's guitarist and chief songwriter.
When Cummins quizzed him on his favourite Oasis song, he replied: "Can I have more than one? ‘Supersonic’, ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Rock’n’Roll Star'."
Read more:
Cummins new photo book, which is available to buy now, features a host of previously unpublished shots of the Gallagher brothers over "twelve months of seismic change that cemented the identity of Oasis".
Other than contributions from Noel Gallagher, the book also comes along with cultural commentary from writer, researcher and academic Gail Crowther and as well as words from Cummings himself.
Meanwhile, Oasis have confirmed a new film will be made in conjunction with their Live '25 tour.
So far, the film is confirmed to come from Peaky Blinders creator and producer Stephen Knight along with Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who were responsible for the LCD Soundsystem live film Shut Up And Play The Hits, and the 00s NYC music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom, as directors.
So far the feature length documentary has no release date, but further details are due to follow.
The last official Oasis film were 2026's Supersonic, which was directed by Mat Whitecross and 2021's Jake Scott-directed documentary Knebworth 1996, which depicts the Gallagher brothers' pair of monumental shows at the height of Britpop.
Oasis: the road to the reunion
The band's epic Oasis Live 25 reunion dates will commence on 4th July at Cardiff Principality Stadium and include five homecoming dates at Manchester's Heaton Park as well as several dates at London's Wembley Stadium.
Liam and Noel will also visit Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park, before hitting North America, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America.