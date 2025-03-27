Oasis reunion: LNER announces special She's Electric train service for first Wembley date

LNER are putting on a special train service to celebrate the Oasis reunion coming to London. Picture: LNER/ Simon Emmett

The train company have renamed the 9am train from Edinburgh to London the LNER She's Electric service.

LNER have announced their plans to "Roll With It" and launch a special Oasis train service to London ahead of the band's reunion dates.

The 9am train from Edinburgh Waverley to London King's Cross Station will be named the LNER She's Electric service in time for the band's first gig in the capital at Wembley Stadium on 25th July

A press release explains: "Edinburgh might seem Half a World Away from London, but with the service operated by an LNER Azuma electric train, fans will arrive in the capital at lunchtime making it the easiest and most sustainable way to travel to London from Edinburgh."

It adds: "King’s Cross holds a special place in Oasis history. Fans will know that the band’s first ever London gig was at a nearby pub, while the video for their debut single, Supersonic, was shot on the roof of a nearby building and features the iconic station as a backdrop throughout."

Tickets for the LNER She's Electric train are available to book now.

Oasis fans will be able to enjoy a special train service to London. Picture: LNER

London North Eastern Railway has also teased that "there definitely maybe a number of surprises on board" the train, which also stops at Newcastle, Durham, Darlington, Northallerton, York, Doncaster, Newark Northgate and Peterborough - allowing fans from across to East Coast the chance to enjoy the specially-themed service.

Stuart Thomas, Communications Director at LNER, said of the news: “There are plenty of Oasis fans at LNER and we couldn’t let the first London gig go off without marking the occasion. There will be a few surprises on board that will hopefully make our customers feel like a Rock N Roll Star, and while our trains might not be supersonic, they’ll whizz Oasis fans to London faster than a cannonball.”

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

21st October - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

25th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

26th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

