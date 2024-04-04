10 of the greatest Classic Rock drumming tracks

Get ready to feel the beat and mind those paradiddles with iconic rhythms that have defined an era.. to mark World Drummer's Day.

Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way One half of one of the greatest rhythm section in all of rock – why do you think they called themselves called Fleetwood Mac? Mick Fleetwood provides the gut punch tom tom on Go Your Own Way. Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

The Beatles – Come Together The member of the Fab Four who kept the Beatles grounded through their psychedelic years and evolved the way drums could sound in rock music, Mr Richard Starkey MBE, aka Ringo Starr. The Beatles - Come Together

The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter The jazz man who brought the swinging grooves AND the thunder to the Stones, Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

The Police – Message In A Bottle One of rock music's true virtuosos, the backbone of The Police's ska-rock style, Stewart Copeland. The Police - Message In A Bottle (Official Music Video)

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Fire Mitch Mitchell had the difficult job of providing the groove for a guitar hero, but he succeded admirably. Fire

Rush – Tom Sawyer One of the greatest air drumming songs of all time from Rush and their wildly ambitious sticksman Neil Peart. Rush - Tom Sawyer

Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love He was one third of THE power trio Cream... the firey double kick master Ginger Baker. Sunshine Of Your Love

Van Halen - Hot For Teacher The man who provided a solid back beat to his brother's guitar wizardry – with one of the most famous drum intros in rock! Van Halen - Hot For Teacher (Official Music Video)

The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again Renowned for treating the drums as a lead instrument – and destroying a few kits along the way – the incomparable Keith Moon. The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978)