10 of the greatest Classic Rock drumming tracks

4 April 2024, 15:25 | Updated: 4 April 2024, 15:26

Keith Moon and John Bonham: the rhythmic powerhouses behind The Who and Led Zeppelin respectively.
Keith Moon and John Bonham: the rhythmic powerhouses behind The Who and Led Zeppelin respectively. Picture: Cinematic / Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

Get ready to feel the beat and mind those paradiddles with iconic rhythms that have defined an era.. to mark World Drummer's Day.

  1. Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

    One half of one of the greatest rhythm section in all of rock – why do you think they called themselves called Fleetwood Mac? Mick Fleetwood provides the gut punch tom tom on Go Your Own Way.

    Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

  2. The Beatles – Come Together

    The member of the Fab Four who kept the Beatles grounded through their psychedelic years and evolved the way drums could sound in rock music, Mr Richard Starkey MBE, aka Ringo Starr.

    The Beatles - Come Together

  3. The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

    The jazz man who brought the swinging grooves AND the thunder to the Stones, Charlie Watts.

    The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

  4. The Police – Message In A Bottle

    One of rock music's true virtuosos, the backbone of The Police's ska-rock style, Stewart Copeland.

    The Police - Message In A Bottle (Official Music Video)

  5. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Fire

    Mitch Mitchell had the difficult job of providing the groove for a guitar hero, but he succeded admirably.

    Fire

  6. Rush – Tom Sawyer

    One of the greatest air drumming songs of all time from Rush and their wildly ambitious sticksman Neil Peart.

    Rush - Tom Sawyer

  7. Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love

    He was one third of THE power trio Cream... the firey double kick master Ginger Baker.

    Sunshine Of Your Love

  8. Van Halen - Hot For Teacher

    The man who provided a solid back beat to his brother's guitar wizardry – with one of the most famous drum intros in rock!

    Van Halen - Hot For Teacher (Official Music Video)

  9. The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again

    Renowned for treating the drums as a lead instrument – and destroying a few kits along the way – the incomparable Keith Moon.

    The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978)

  10. Led Zeppelin – Moby Dick

    The man who changed rock drumming forever – no-one matches the swagger, speed or power of John Bonham on Moby Dick.

    Led Zeppelin - Moby Dick (Live at The Royal Albert Hall 1970) [Official Video]

