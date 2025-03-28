Damon Albarn teases new Gorillaz album for 2025

By Jenny Mensah

The Gorillaz co-creator has said he will finish a new album for the animated band this year.

Damon Albarn has revealed that a new Gorillaz album is on its way.

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator sat down with French magazine Les Inrockuptibles to discuss The Magic Flute II, La Malédiction - the sequel to his electronic opera Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Quizzed about the rest of his plans for the year, he said: "I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

Albarn's statement has also been corroborated by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett, who commented on an Instagram post “Yes, the new album is coming out this year".

Elsewhere, the Britpop icon has been quoted as saying he will complete the next studio release in "six more weeks".

If Albarn does finish a new record in time, it will mark the first new material to come from the band since their 2023 release Cracker Island, which included collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Beck and more.

Speaking about his collaboration with the Fleetwood Mac legend on the single Oil, Albarn told. Radio X that he never "imagined" it could happen, but had producer Greg Kurstin to thank for the introduction.

"I never imagined that," he gushed to Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "It was not anything to do with me. That was just good fortune on my behalf, but she got to hear it and she loved it and now I've got a tune with Stevie Nicks, which is not something I ever imagined would happen."

However, as the Blur frontman previously revealed, it was a song he'd originally intended for The Strokes' Julian Casablancas.

"Sometimes people's voices come into my head," he revealed. "On that occasion he was the first voice that came into my head when I'd written it."

On whether he's got anything else in store for The Strokes frontman, he replied: "Maybe, but I really did think that tune was the one for him."

