The Wombats announce huge outdoor show for 2025 with Doves & more as special guests

The Wombats have announced a new outdoor date. Picture: Julia Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool rockers will play an gig at Englefield House in Berkshire on 17th July as part of Heritage Live. Find out how you can be there.

The Wombats have announced a fresh outdoor UK date for 2025.

The Liverpool formed indie rockers - made up of Matthew 'Murph' Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - will play Berkshire's Englefield House on 17th July this year.

Joining them on the bill at the summer date, which is part of the Heritage Live series, will be special guests Doves, Hard-Fi and Alfie Templeman.

Tickets for the gig, which takes place on the historic Pangbourne estate, will go on general sale on Thursday 10th April at 9am at AXS.com/heritagelive.

The ticket pre-sale takes place on Tuesday 8th April at 9am and fans must pre-register at https://arep.co/p/wombatsdoves for access before Monday 7th April at 7:00 PM.

The Wombats Englefield House line-up poster. Picture: Press

The noughties indie rockers are currently on their European tour, where they will play dates across France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Matthew 'Murph' Murphy and co will also treat fans to huge bill topping UK dates this summer when they play the likes of Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus, a duo of co-headline shows with Razorlight at Dreamland Margate and Hitchin Priory and their biggest homecoming gig at Liverpool’s On The Waterfront.

The Let's Dance To Joy Division outfit will also appear at multiple festivals in the summer, including Kendal Calling, Neighbourhood Weekender, Y Not? festival, Big Feastival, and Boardmasters.

The band will also round off the year with a headline Oh! The Ocean UK dates, which will kick off at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 5th December and end with a date at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on 11th December.

Tickets for for the shows - where the Moving To New York rockers will be joined by special guests The Snuts - are on sale now.

See The Wombats' December 2025 tour dates:

5th December - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

6th December - Birmingham, BP Pulse LIVE Arena

7th December - Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

9th December - Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Olympia Theatre

10th December - Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building

11th December - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

