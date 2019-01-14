What did Nirvana play at their final gig?

We look back at the legendary grunge band's last performance with Kurt Cobain, just a month before his tragic death.

On 1 March 1994, Nirvana played an intimate show in Germany- not knowing it would be their last.

Hot off the success of their 1993 In Utero album, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl took to the stage at Munich's Terminal Einz (1) to play what was to be their final live appearance.

NIrvana live onstage during the In Utero tour. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The band kicked off proceedings with a cover of The Cars' My Best Friend's Girl. Watch them perform the track in the video shared from the NirvanaVEVO account above.

What followed was some of their most hard-hitting tracks, including Radio Friendly Unit Shifter, Drain You and Breed.See them perform Drain You from their 1991 Nevermind album:

However, the 3,000 capacity venue - which doubled as a small airport hanger - was fraught with technical difficulties...

Six songs into their set, they were forced to stop playing Come As You Are due to a power outage and start again.

According to several reports, it was during this awkward moment that Krist Novoselic used his humour to lighten the mood, shouting "We're on the way out. Grunge is dead. Nirvana's over." Little did he know how prophetic his joke would be.

Nirvana's last ever song came in the form of Heart-Shaped Box, the first single to be taken from their final album.

Just over a month later, Kurt Cobain tragically died by suicide on 8 April 1994. Perhaps most significantly, the band's setlist didn't feature a performance of Smells Like Teen Spirit- the track that catapulted them to sudden fame and in many ways contributed to Cobain's frustration and depression.

See the setlist for Nirvana at Munich's Terminal 1:

My Best Friend's Girl (The Cars cover) ("Moving in Stereo" by The Cars was sung by Krist and Kurt as an outro)

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Drain You

Breed

Serve the Servants

Come as You Are (aborted due to power failure and played again)

Dumb

In Bloom

About A Girl

Lithium

Pennyroyal Tea

School

Polly (Acoustic)

Very Ape

Lounge Act

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings

Encore:

The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie cover)

All Apologies

On a Plain

Blew

Heart-Shaped Box