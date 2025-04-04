Hard-Fi announce 20th anniversary edition of Stars Of CCTV album

Hard-Fi are to mark 20 years since the release of their debut album Stars Of CCTV. Picture: Bernice King/Press

The Staines band will mark two decades since the release of their debut album with a new, expanded edition on CD and vinyl.

By Radio X

Hard-Fi are to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Stars Of CCTV with a limited edition yellow gatefold double vinyl and double CD release.

The reissue is released on 4th July, two decades to the day since the album originally appeared in shops and will include unheard demos of Hard To Beat, Move On Now and Gotta Reason, as well as b-Sides, live versions and a host of special remixes.

The new editions of Stars Of CCTV are available to order here.

The original edition of Stars Of CCTV was only released as a very limited run on vinyl back in the 00s, with the record making Number 1 in the charts and earning the Staines band a Mercury Music Prize nomination

Frontman Richard Archer recalls: "We were skint, recording in a freezing old minicab office, but we knew we had something raw and real. Stars was our life - watching mates struggle in dead end jobs, police mobile surveillance vans parked up watching our every move, but still finding the thrill in a night out, music, street culture and celebrating a lifestyle familiar to anyone stuck on the outskirts, in satellite towns up and down the country".

Hard-Fi - Hard To Beat [Official Video]

Stars Of CCTV eventually went triple platinum, selling over 1.2 million copies worldwide and over three quarters of a million in the UK alone. The album spawned the hits Cash Machine, Hard To Beat, and Living For The Weekend. The group followed up their debut with the albums Once Upon A Time In The West (2007) and Killer Sounds (2011).

Hard-Fi reunited for a live show in London in October 2022 and went on their first tour in more than a decade the following year. This summer sees the band - Archer, Ross Phillips (guitar), Kai Stephens (bass), and Steve Kemp (drums) - play Moto GP live at Silverstone on 24th May, the Avalon Stage at Glastonbury festival on 28th June and Heritage Live at Englefield House with The Wombats on 17th July.

Hard-Fi - 'Stars Of CCTV' Turns 20!

Hard-Fi - Stars Of CCTV 20th anniversary edition CD tracklisting

CD1

Cash Machine Middle Eastern Holiday Tied Up Too Tight Gotta Reason Hard To Beat Unnecessary Trouble Move On Now Better Do Better Feltham Is Singing Out Living For The Weekend Stars Of CCTV Stronger Sick Of It All Seven Nation Army Peaches (Radio 1 Live Version) Polish Love Song (Single Version) 1969 Gotta Reason (Demo) Hard To Beat (Demo) Move On Now (Demo)

CD2

Cash Machine (Roots Manuva Dub Remix) Cash Converter (Dub Machine) (Pt.2) Better Dub Better (Wolsey White Dub) Middle Eastern Holiday (Wrongtom Meets The Rockers East Of Medina Dub) Living For The Weekend (Wolsey White & Fred Dub) Dub Of CCTV Better Do Better (Wrontom Wild Inna 81 Version) Dubbed Up Too Tight Move On Dub Dub Machine Middle Eastern Holiday (Chicken Lips Dub) Cash Machine (Roots Manuva Vocal Remix) Hard To Beat (Axwell Mix) Middle Eastern Holiday (Chicken Lips Vocal Mix) Hard To Beatmix Cash Machine (Wrongtom Remix) Cash Machine (Acoustic)

Stars Of CCTV will be released on double coloured vinyl. Picture: Press

Hard-Fi - Stars Of CCTV 20th anniversary edition vinyl tracklisting

SIDE 1

Cash Machine Middle Eastern Holiday Tied Up Too Tight Gotta Reason Hard To Beat Unnecessary Trouble

SIDE 2

Move On Now Better Do Better Feltham Is Singing Out Living For The Weekend Stars Of CCTV

SIDE 3

Stronger Sick Of It All Seven Nation Army Peaches Polish Love Song 1969

SIDE 4