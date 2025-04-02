Sum 41 say goodbye with emotional "final" music video Radio Silence

Sum 41 at the 2025 JUNO Awards. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The pop-punk rockers have left a parting gift for their fans after closing their Tour Of The Setting Sum dates.

Sum 41 have released their final music video.

Back in 2023, the In too Deep rockers announced their split after 27 years and confirmed their plans to release one more album and embark on farewell dates, entitled Tour Of The Setting Sum.

After releasing their swan song, Heaven :x: Hell, in 2024 and completing their farewell dates earlier this year, the band also gave their last performance on Sunday 30th March at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, after they'd been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Now, Deryck Whibley and co have wrapped up their incredible journey by sharing what they've dubbed their "final Sum 41 music video".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (1st April), the Fat Lip rockers told their fans: "As the Sum quietly set Sunday night, we wanted to leave you with something special to show our appreciation for all of the love that you have shown us over the years. We present you with the final Sum 41 music video."

Watch the emotional and retrospective video below:

Sum 41 - Radio Silence (Official Music Video)

Sum 41 took their Tour of The Setting Sum all over the world, playing the US and festival dates across Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Japan and the UK, before playing a final lap of 13 dates in their home turf of Canada.

Their last official stop on their tour took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on 30th January 2025, where they treated fans to a career-spanning setlist.

Taking to social media after the show, the band shared a highlights video, alongside the caption: "Dear skumfuks,

"You gave us more than we ever could have imagined. Thank you for the biggest and best tour of our lives.

"The Sum has now set."

Sum 41 - who first formed in Ajax, Ontario, in 1996 - first burst onto the scene with their debut album All Killer No Filler in 2001.

The record spawned the hits in Fat Lip, Motivation and In Too Deep and was certified platinum in the US, Canada, and in the UK.

The skate rockers went on to release Does This Look Infected (2002), Chuck (2004), Underclass Hero (2007), Screaming Bloody Murder (2011), 13 Voices (2016), Order in Decline (2019) and Heaven :x: Hell (2024).

