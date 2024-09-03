Oasis billboards tease reunion dates in the US and beyond

Oasis have teased they could he heading Stateside. Picture: Simon Emmett/Amazon Music/Instagram/Oasis

The Gallagher brothers and Amazon Music have shared electronic billboards hinting they will be heading Stateside next year.

Oasis have shared a series of electronic posters leaving their fans to speculate about the status of new live dates.

This time last week, Noel and Liam Gallagher announced they had buried the hatchet and plotted a UK & Ireland reunion tour in 2025.

Their dates went on general sale within the same week and now it looks like the brothers could be set to go Stateside, as a series of Amazon Music billboards were shared in key locations.

A photo of one electronic poster appeared to be taken from New York's Times Square, and saw Liam and Noel posing next to a caption, which quipped: "If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is."

Oasis billboards tease dates in US and beyond

The second billboard, which includes the title "Definitely Maybe" is believed to be in Mexico City, while the third, which reads "Live Forever" is from London's Leicester Square.

This latest stunt isn't the only indication that Liam and Noel will be taking their reunion dates All Around The World.

When they first announced their dates on this side of the pond, they added in a press release: "Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."

Later on, when speculation was rife that the band would headline Glastonbury festival, the band reiterated that the dates announced would be their only European shows and for the first time they described Oasis Live '25 as a "world tour"

Their statement read: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour".

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

