Oasis reunion: Alan White teases joining line-up for 2025 tour

Oasis drummer Alan White in 2002 and with the band in 1996. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The drummer, who served in the band from 1995 - 2004, has shared a cryptic post on social media.

Alan White has fuelled speculation that he will join the Oasis reunion.

Last Tuesday (27th August) saw Liam and Noel Gallagher announce that they'd be reforming the legendary Britpop band and embarking on a UK & Ireland tour.

Tickets went on general sale on Saturday 31st and mass hysteria swept the nation as fans tried to get a space at the most talked-about reunion in the past 10 years.

It's not yet confirmed who will join the brothers on the tour, but classic drummer Alan White, has given fans some indication that he will be there by sharing an image of a drum kit with the classic swirly union jack - which appeared on Oasis' first demo tape - on the bass drum skin.

See his post below:

Fans were quick to respond to the tease, with one writing: "You would be the best one to return. All due respect to McCarroll, Starkey and the High Flying Birds Fella, you're THE Oasis drummer ".

Another argued: "All due respect to the other drummers, but Whitey is a Top Shelf musician. Listen to those fills on Swamp Song. This is going to be amazing."

Alan White drummed in the band from 1995 - 2004, after taking over from original drummer Tony McCarrol and is the longest-serving drummer in the band's history.

During his tenure, White performed on four studio albums; (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995), Be Here Now (1997), Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000), Heathen Chemistry (2002), a b-side compilation and a live album.

White left Oasis in early 2004 and was replaced by Zak Starkey, drummer of The Who and son of The Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr.

Before Oasis, White was the drummer of Starclub from 1991 to 1994.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

