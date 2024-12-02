Noel Gallagher: "There won't be any fighting" on Oasis reunion dates

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2024. Picture: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Sipa US/Alamy Live News

The musician says that he and brother Liam are "too old" for a raucous tour next year and that it will be a "lap of honour" for the legendary Manchester band.

By Radio X

Noel Gallagher claims that the Oasis reunion tour won't be as "raucous" as the ones that took place at the height of Britpop because he and brother Liam are simply "too old".

The musician and songwriter has also called the "Live '25" tour - which starts in Cardiff in July and ends in São Paulo, Brazil next November and will include a colossal seven nights at London's Wembley Stadium - a "lap of honour" for the legendary Manchester band.

Speaking to The Sun at the National Portrait Gallery last week, where he was attending the Zoe Law Legend exhibition launch, Noel said:

"It won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old."

He went on: "We’re too old to give a s**t now, so there won’t be any fallouts, there won’t be any fighting. It’s a lap of honour for the band.”

Asked by the reporter if he was please that he and his brother had reconciled after 15 years of animosity, Noel simply replied: “Of course, yes."

Noel Gallagher with daughter Anais at the National Portrait Gallery, 28th November 2024. Picture: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Noel also added that the brothers' mum Peggy wasn't particularly bothered by the news of the brothers' reunion.

"My mum couldn't give a s**t. My mum never gave a s**t, never. You know what Irish mums are like.

"When we told her we were getting back together, she said, 'Sure, that will be nice'. That was it."

Gallagher added that the brothers were trying to get the 81-year-old to the one of the Dublin shows next August.