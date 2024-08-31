Oasis reunion: Fans react to general sale ticket mayhem as they're held in queues for hours

The Oasis reunion general sale tickets went live this Saturday
The Oasis reunion general sale tickets went live this Saturday. Picture: Simmon Emmett/Press/X.com/Ticketmaster

The general sale for Oasis reunion took place on Saturday morning and fans reacted to the difficult queues to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Oasis confirmed their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows this week and after a nail-biting pre-sale on Friday (30th August), tickets finally want for general sale this Saturday (31st August) from 9am BST in the UK and 8am IST in Ireland.

As expected, hundreds and thousands of fans woke up in order to try and nab tickets to see the Gallagher brothers next year, leaving many stuck in queues for over three hours.

Did anyone actually get a ticket though? Find out below...

Many were already anticipating heartache.

While others predicted the scenes across UK and Irish households.

There was an unprecedented demand for the dates at Croke Park.

And many local fans weren't happy to see some of the tickets being nabbed by UK dwellers...

However, some people - like Elena - accepted her fate:

Many Oasis reunion hopefuls remarked upon the fact they were being "placed in a queue to get into the queue".

And this meme from Tanya Campbell said it all...

Some people were just shocked the band was so popular:

And there were the similar tales of heartache...

Plus LOTS of comparisons to Glastonbury ticket sales...

Wayne wrote: "If you've never attempted a Glastonbury sale, welcome to our world. We go through this every October. It’s hell".

Another opined: "Glastonbury is easier than this".

This user was even tempted to use a tried and tested Glasto technique, writing: "My Glastonbury instincts pulling me to the refresh button."

However, some people DID get lucky.

Josh is heading to Scotland.

Lydia also managed to pull through.

As you were:

Once again, fan noticed that tickets were already appearing on secondary sites for an extortionate amount, but Oasis maintained to their fans: "Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!

"Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."

And as ever, people still found the time to banter.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

