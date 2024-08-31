Oasis reunion: Fans react to general sale ticket mayhem as they're held in queues for hours

The Oasis reunion general sale tickets went live this Saturday. Picture: Simmon Emmett/Press/X.com/Ticketmaster

The general sale for Oasis reunion took place on Saturday morning and fans reacted to the difficult queues to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Oasis confirmed their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows this week and after a nail-biting pre-sale on Friday (30th August), tickets finally want for general sale this Saturday (31st August) from 9am BST in the UK and 8am IST in Ireland.

As expected, hundreds and thousands of fans woke up in order to try and nab tickets to see the Gallagher brothers next year, leaving many stuck in queues for over three hours.

Did anyone actually get a ticket though? Find out below...

What’s the story morning glory? Tickets for @oasis are on sale at 09:00 today right here >> https://t.co/hiJfOM01Zc pic.twitter.com/UnyY5xmL0h — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) August 31, 2024

Many were already anticipating heartache.

Me on ticketmaster at 09:01 when all the oasis tickets have sold out. pic.twitter.com/cwaVl7s7vM — James Flaherty (@JAMFLA66) August 31, 2024

While others predicted the scenes across UK and Irish households.

The scene in British and Irish households this morning#Oasis25 pic.twitter.com/AP2BbrhCay — Gene McGurk (@magawk) August 31, 2024

There was an unprecedented demand for the dates at Croke Park.

if you aren't from ireland and are in the croke park queue i hope your ticketmaster crashes xx sorry not sorry pic.twitter.com/NffeDuKCZD — hannah🌻🐘 (@yell0welephant) August 31, 2024

And many local fans weren't happy to see some of the tickets being nabbed by UK dwellers...

Ireland seeing people from the UK on the timeline celebrating getting tickets for the Dublin shows an hour before British gigs go on sale #Oasis25 pic.twitter.com/4PYd2H0ztD — Gene McGurk (@magawk) August 31, 2024

However, some people - like Elena - accepted her fate:

Listening party from my back garden. The only solution I can get from all this. The good/bad from having your house next to Croke park #Oasis25 — Elena Gonzalez (@esole_gonzalez) August 31, 2024

Many Oasis reunion hopefuls remarked upon the fact they were being "placed in a queue to get into the queue".

First time I've ever been placed in a queue to get into the queue. #ticketmaster #oasis25 pic.twitter.com/VmKUOWEaDv — Matt Spriggs (@matt_spriggs) August 31, 2024

And this meme from Tanya Campbell said it all...

Some people were just shocked the band was so popular:

I didn’t know people fucked with oasis like that — liyah (@liyahdagz) August 31, 2024

And there were the similar tales of heartache...

Plus LOTS of comparisons to Glastonbury ticket sales...

Wayne wrote: "If you've never attempted a Glastonbury sale, welcome to our world. We go through this every October. It’s hell".

If you've never attempted a Glastonbury sale, welcome to our world. We go through this every October. It’s hell. #Oasis — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) August 31, 2024

Another opined: "Glastonbury is easier than this".

Glastonbury is easier than this — AD (@Dutton_1986) August 31, 2024

This user was even tempted to use a tried and tested Glasto technique, writing: "My Glastonbury instincts pulling me to the refresh button."

However, some people DID get lucky.

Josh is heading to Scotland.

Oasis in Scotland bring it fucking on🎶 If Gerry cinnamon isn’t on the show I’ll smash you all up 😎 — Josh (@Joshw_1878) August 31, 2024

Lydia also managed to pull through.

oasis tickets secured what an extremely stressful morning — Lyla Fletcher (@lyla_fletcher) August 31, 2024

As you were:

Oasis at Wembley as you were — BW (@ClockendB) August 31, 2024

Once again, fan noticed that tickets were already appearing on secondary sites for an extortionate amount, but Oasis maintained to their fans: "Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!

"Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."

🚨Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!

Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters. — Oasis (@oasis) August 31, 2024

And as ever, people still found the time to banter.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

