Original Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll reacts to reunion & whether he'll be asked back: "I'm not holding my breath"

The original Oasis line-up in 1993 with Tony McCarroll inset. Picture: James Fry/Getty Images, PA Images / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The first Oasis drummer has discussed his thoughts about the Gallagher brothers burying the hatchet and whether he's expecting a call from the brothers.

The founding drummer of Oasis has shared his thoughts on their reunion and whether he thinks he'll be a part of it.

Tony McCarroll was a trending topic in the UK last week after he was the answer to the qualifying question for the band's special ticket pre-sale ballot.

The drummer, who served on the band from 1991 - 1995, has since reacted to the news, reflected on his time in the band and revealed if he'd be involved in a reunion if asked.

McCarroll famously tried to sue the band for £18 million following his dismissal, eventually managing to settle out of court for £550,000 back in 1999.

Asked if he's heard anything from the Gallagher brothers since the news, he told the Daily Mail: "They haven't reached out yet and to be honest I'm not holding my breath."

Quizzed as to whether he'd consider joining the reunion in the unlikely event he was asked, he told the outlet: "I don't know. At the end of the day I'm not the only ex-member left behind, so I'll just crack on.

"I haven't made up my mind if I'm going to watch them play next year either. I was at their last ever gig in the UK at the V Festival. It's weird and ironic that I was there at the first and last gig."

Tony McCarroll was the first Oasis drummer. Picture: Des Willie/Redferns/Getty

McCarroll also discussed the fact that the Gallagher brothers finally managed to bury the hatchet and said believes that their mother Peggy may have had something to do with it.

"I think we all knew it was going to happen and it had to happen," he added. "Whether it's been a blag for 15-years I haven't got a clue. They're brothers at the end of the day- maybe their mum Peggy clashed their heads together and said 'sort it out'.

"I wasn't shocked when they announced the reunion. I've been saying for years it was going to happen, but I actually thought it'd be this year. I thought they'd do it to mark the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe.

"They're an exciting band, they know how to bring excitement to the table."

When it comes to when he last saw the brothers, the drummer revealed he had a private chat with Liam during the Supersonic film premiere and describes them as "all good".

"I last saw Liam just before Christmas and it was all hugs and kisses with him. We're not on the phone to each other but the relationship is amicable, we're all good.

"I'd seen him at the Supersonic film a little while before and he sat me down so that it was just me and him and we talked until it became a bit on top with all these people coming over to see what was going on."

McCarroll and Noel Gallagher's relationship famously became strained around the time he was sacked from the band, but the drummer insists he's no longer looking back in anger about it.

"I've not spoken to Noel in a while, but I'd love to see all of them again," he admitted. "It would be lovely if something nice happened, but I don't expect anything. If it does, then great, nice ending to it all."

Tony McCarroll in the original Oasis line-up in 1993. Picture: James Fry/Getty Images

McCarroll featured on Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe and performed on their Whatever and Some Might Say singles. The latter became Oasis' first number one single from their second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

It is widely documented that while McCarroll got on with Noel Gallagher in childhood, their relationship became strained once he joined the band. Noel previously commented on McCarroll's ability as a drummer telling AP: "I like Tony as a geezer, but he wouldn't have been able to drum the new songs."

Meanwhile, Alan White, who replaced McCarroll on drums and was the longest-serving drummer from has shared a teaser that he might just be joining Oasis Live '25.

See his Instagram post, which sees him sharing an image of a bass drum skin with the classic swirly union jack - which appeared on Oasis' first demo tape:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

