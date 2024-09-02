Twickets lower booking fees for Oasis reunion tickets resold in gesture to disgruntled fans

The fan-to-fan ticket selling site has released an official statement, following the furore over fees added to the "face value' tickets.

Twickets have decided they will lower their booking fees for any tickets sold for the Oasis reunion tour.

The general sale took place for the coveted 2025 dates on Saturday (31st August), with fans shocked to find that many tickets had already been re-listed on secondary selling sites for thousands of pounds.

Oasis maintained that tickets could only be resold through Ticketmaster and their official resale partner for the event, Twickets.

However, this week saw many shocked to find that although Twickets were enabling fans to buy tickets at face value, the fees were considerably hefty.

Now the company - who describe themselves as "the UK's largest fan-to-fan ticket resale site" have announced their plans to lower their fees for the reunion dates as well as introduce a fee cap per ticket for the tour.

Richard Davies, Founder of Twickets, said in an official statement: "Due to the exceptional demand for the Oasis tour in 2025, Twickets have taken the decision to lower our booking fee to 10% + a 1% transactional fee (to cover bank charges) for all buyers of their tickets on our platform. In addition we have introduced a fee cap of £25 per ticket for these shows. Sellers of tickets already sell free of any Twickets charge.

"This ensures that Twickets remains hugely competitive against the secondary market, including sites such as Viagogo, Gigsberg and StubHub. Not only do these platforms inflate ticket prices way beyond their original face value but they also charge excessive booking fees, usually in the region of 30-40%. Twickets by comparison charges an average fee of around 12.5%."

He continued: "Twickets is a fan first resale marketplace. We have partnered with many artists, venues, and events over the past decade. We help combat high prices and unethical reselling in the secondary market, and have worked with Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Take That and Stormzy amongst many others to provide a safe and affordable place for their fans to trade unwanted tickets.

"The face value of a ticket is the total amount it was first purchased for, including any booking fee. Twickets does not set the face value price, that is determined by the event and the original ticketing company. The price listed on our platform is set by the seller, however no one is permitted to sell above the face-value on Twickets, and every ticket is checked before listing that it complies with this policy.

"Twickets is a small business and by focusing on resale only doesn’t sell the volume of tickets that the major ticketing agencies do. Our booking fee goes towards the costs of running the platform, paying our team and ensuring that Twickets is a viable and sustainable business doing the right thing for fans."

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

