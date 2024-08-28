Oasis clear up Glastonbury Festival rumours with new statement

28 August 2024, 15:11 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 18:44

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage with Liam and Noel Gallagher
Oasis have made their stance on Glastonbury festival clear. Picture: Alamy, Simon Emmett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have shared an update on festival dates, following ongoing speculation that they would headline the Pyramid Stage next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oasis have confirmed they will NOT be playing Glastonbury Festival... or any other festival for that matter.

This week, Liam and Noel Gallagher came together to announce they'd be reuniting to play a string of dates in 2025, which include epic shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park.

Despite the fact they stated the shows would "be the band’s exclusive European appearances" it didn't stop fans and the press speculating about whether the Britpop legends would still make an appearance at the Somerset Festival.

Now the band have put an end to all of the Glasto-based conversation and taken to social media to maintain that they will not be headlining.

Their statement on X read: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour".

Will the Oasis reunion tour around the world?

Yes. It looks as if this is more clearer than ever. Their initial press release read: "Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year." Now we can take that to the bank, since they have described their reunion plans under the title of the "Oasis Live '25 World Tour".

Oasis tour announcement - How the UK reacted and what's expected next summer

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates:

Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!

