Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast: Meet the contestants for 2021

The second season of the Netflix dating show is here, but who's taking part this year? Take a look at the 2021 cast and their Instagram handles.

Too Hot To Handle season two is finally here, making fans of the hit show very happy.

The saucy Netflix dating competition with a twist was a huge success when it first aired during the pandemic and now its second instalment promises to be even hotter.

Now series two of the dating show has dropped, who's in the cast of contestants this year? Find out who's in the 2021 lineup and get their names, ages, professions and Instagram handles.

Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast. Picture: Netflix

When is Too Hot To Handle season 2 out?

Netflix will premiere the second season of Too Hot to Handle in two batches with the first four episodes out on 23 June 2021 from 8am and the remaining six episodes out on 30 June from 8am.

Who's in the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Cam, 24, a model from Wales

Carly, 24, a model from Toronto

Chase, 24, a professional footballer from Arizona

Emily, 27, a model from London

Kayla, 26, from Florida

Larissa, 27, a lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand

Marvin, 26, a model, influencer businessman and basketball player from Paris

Melinda, 28, a model from New York

Nathan, 27, a former stripper from the UK who lives in Texas

Peter, 21, a personal trainer from New York

See their profiles below...

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle Season 2:

Too Hot To Handle - Cam, 24, @camholmess

Too Hot To Handle's Cam. Picture: Netflix

Cam, a model from Wales, has described himself as "full of surprises" and "not just a pretty face".

Too Hot To Handle - Carly, 24, @carlylawrence_

Too Hot To Handle's Carly. Picture: Netflix

The 24 year old model from Toronto, Canada apparently "hates rules" and doesn't like to follow any. This should go well then.

Too Hot To Handle - Chase, 24, @chasedemoor

Too Hot To Handle's Chase. Picture: Netflix

24-year-old Chase, a professional footballer from Arizona said: "I gotta bring my A-game, my B-game, every game I got to this one".

Too Hot To Handle - Emily, 27, @emilyfayemiller

Too Hot To Handle's Emily. Picture: Netflix

Emily, a 27 year old model from London, believes that she should come with a warning sign.

Too Hot To Handle - Kayla, 26, @kaylajean.official

Too Hot To Handle's Kayla. Picture: Netflix

The 26-year-old beauty from Florida said: "The more guys who are chasing me, the more interesting it gets".

Too Hot To Handle - Larissa, 27, @Larissa_Trownson

Too Hot To Handle's Larissa. Picture: Netflix

Larissa, a 27 year-old lawyer from News Zealand, describes herself as "the real-life Legally Blonde"

Too Hot To Handle - Marvin, 26, @marvin.anthony_

Too Hot To Handle's Marvin. Picture: Netflix

The 26--year-old model, influencer, businessman and basketball player from Paris said: "I cannot go to a club and come home by myself. Not possible".

Too Hot To Handle - Melinda, 28, @melinda_melrose

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda. Picture: Netflix

The 28-year-old model from New York warned: "You better look out because Mama is on the hunt".

Too Hot To Handle - Nathan, 27, @nathankwebb

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan. Picture: Netflix

The 27-year-old UK born, Texas-based former stripper said: "Have you ever seen Magic Mike? That’s what I do”

Too Hot To Handle - Peter, 21, @petervigilante

Too Hot To Handle's Peter. Picture: Netflix

The 21-year-old personal trainer from New York said: "I think people just love seeing a dude with abs hop on a pole and spin".

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 2 filmed?

According to Variety, season 2 of the competition was shot in a luxury villa in Turks and Caicos under COVID-19 production safety protocols.

