Love Is Blind UK: launch date, cast, trailer and hosts revealed

Some of the contestants on the first series of Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The hit Netflix reality dating show has finally turned up on this side of the pond. Here's what we know so far.

Love Is Blind has been entertaining audiences since it first launched on Netflix back in 2020 with six seasons under its belt and international versions in Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Argentina and Mexico.

Now the UK version of the hit series is ready to be unveiled, with the show's first trailer revealing its launch date, cast members and hosts.

Watch the latest trailer below and find out everything you need to know about Love Is Blind: UK so far.

Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK

Is there a UK version of Love Is Blind?

Yes, Love Is Blind UK has announced its first version of the hit series, which will launch on 7th August 2024.

When is Love Is Blind UK on Netflix?

Love Is Blind UK launches on Netflix and its release schedule is below:

Episodes 1-4: Wednesday 7th August

Episodes 5-9: Wednesday 14th August

Episodes 10-11: Wednesday 21st August

Love is Blind: UK | Official Trailer | Netflix

Who's hosting Love Is Blind UK?

Emma Willis and Matt Willis are the hosts of Love Is Blind UK. Like Nick and Vanessa Lacey in the original version, Matt and Emma are a real-life married couple and will be guiding the contestants through each stage of the process.

Matt and Emma Willis are the hosts of Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast of Love Is Blind UK 2024?

See the cast of season 1 of Love Is Blind UK below:

Jake, 32, from Leicestershire

Charlie, 34, Hertfordshire

Benaiah, 33, from Preston

Ria, 34, from London

Olivia, 28, from London

Demi, 30, London

Maria, 30, from Southampton

Tom, 38, from London

Sam, 31 from London

Sabrina, 38, from Belfast

Ollie, 32, from London

Priya, 37, fom Berkshire

Connor, 31, Dublin

Bobby, 33, from Stafforshire

Elle, 27, from London

Lisa, 34, Edinburgh

Richie, 30, from Gloucestershire

Jordan, 33, from Surrey

Freddie, 32, from Bolton

Nicole, 29, from Surrey

Natasha, 32, from Cheshire

Catherine, 29, from Jersey

Joanes, 31, from Luton

Jasmine, 29, from London

Sharlotte, 35, from London

Ella, 27, from Derbyshire

Ryan, 31, from Edinburgh

Steven, 37, from London

Shirley, 27, from London

Aaron, 33, from Milton Keynes

How many seasons of Love Is Blind are there on Netflix?

There are six series of the official Love Is Blind Netflix show so far, which are based in the United States. However there are various international spin offs that you can watch on Netflix too.

Love Is Blind: UK starts 7th August on Netflix