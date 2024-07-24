Love Is Blind UK: launch date, cast, trailer and hosts revealed
24 July 2024, 15:31 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 15:54
By Jenny Mensah
The hit Netflix reality dating show has finally turned up on this side of the pond. Here's what we know so far.
Love Is Blind has been entertaining audiences since it first launched on Netflix back in 2020 with six seasons under its belt and international versions in Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Argentina and Mexico.
Now the UK version of the hit series is ready to be unveiled, with the show's first trailer revealing its launch date, cast members and hosts.
Watch the latest trailer below and find out everything you need to know about Love Is Blind: UK so far.
Yes, Love Is Blind UK has announced its first version of the hit series, which will launch on 7th August 2024.
When is Love Is Blind UK on Netflix?
Love Is Blind UK launches on Netflix and its release schedule is below:
Episodes 1-4: Wednesday 7th August
Episodes 5-9: Wednesday 14th August
Episodes 10-11: Wednesday 21st August
Love is Blind: UK | Official Trailer | Netflix
Who's hosting Love Is Blind UK?
Emma Willis and Matt Willis are the hosts of Love Is Blind UK. Like Nick and Vanessa Lacey in the original version, Matt and Emma are a real-life married couple and will be guiding the contestants through each stage of the process.
Who's in the cast of Love Is Blind UK 2024?
See the cast of season 1 of Love Is Blind UK below:
Jake, 32, from Leicestershire
Charlie, 34, Hertfordshire
Benaiah, 33, from Preston
Ria, 34, from London
Olivia, 28, from London
Demi, 30, London
Maria, 30, from Southampton
Tom, 38, from London
Sam, 31 from London
Sabrina, 38, from Belfast
Ollie, 32, from London
Priya, 37, fom Berkshire
Connor, 31, Dublin
Bobby, 33, from Stafforshire
Elle, 27, from London
Lisa, 34, Edinburgh
Richie, 30, from Gloucestershire
Jordan, 33, from Surrey
Freddie, 32, from Bolton
Nicole, 29, from Surrey
Natasha, 32, from Cheshire
Catherine, 29, from Jersey
Joanes, 31, from Luton
Jasmine, 29, from London
Sharlotte, 35, from London
Ella, 27, from Derbyshire
Ryan, 31, from Edinburgh
Steven, 37, from London
Shirley, 27, from London
Aaron, 33, from Milton Keynes
How many seasons of Love Is Blind are there on Netflix?
There are six series of the official Love Is Blind Netflix show so far, which are based in the United States. However there are various international spin offs that you can watch on Netflix too.