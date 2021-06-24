Who is Cam Holmes? Meet Too Hot to Handle's 'sexy nerd' from Wales

Season two may have just landed on Netflix - but already fans are loving this year's contestants!

Too Hot to Handle burst onto the scene at the start of the pandemic last year, delivering much-needed relief when we needed it the most.

Now, Netflix is drip-feeding us instalments of the latest season - with the first episodes airing on the streaming site on June 23, and the next six dropping on June 30.

Much like last year, contestants from all around the world have been placed into the luxurious Casa Tau resort in the hopes of finding love.

But, as fans will know, Too Hot to Handle is a dating show with a difference; instead of encouraging the hot singletons to get it on, Lana (the Alexa-style device who 'hosts' the show) awards those who stick to the rules - and takes away from the $100,000 prize money if they don't.

Joining the season two cast is Cam Holmes from Wales - here's everything you need to know about him...

Who is Cam Holmes and how old is he?

Cam is a 24-year-old model and personal trainer, who's signed to FOMO Models.

Summarising his personality and interests, Cam said: "People look at my face, they look at my body, and they think I am a player...But I'm a nerd. A sexy nerd.

"I've had a little role play before. A girl was quite into Lord of the Rings, she put an elf costume on. It was nice, having sex with an elf."

He added: "I didn't use to have the confidence. I had a glow-up. So I just started dressing differently, training a lot more, my hair become a lot better."

Is Cam on Instagram?

I mean, you wouldn't go on a world-renowned dating show and not be on the 'Gram, now, would you?

You can follow Cam @camholmess for poolside pics, shirtless snaps and his latest modelling campaigns.

(NOTE: Mild spoilers ahead)

Cam Holmes instantly hit it off with fellow THTH contestant, Emily Miller. Picture: Netflix

Who's on Cam's radar?

It's been a hot minute, but Cam has already made the moves on Emily Miller, a 27-year-old influencer from London.

After teasing Cam about his height, the pair soon broke the THTH rules by sharing a smooch in the second episode.

But will their relationship develop beyond just physical attraction? Only time will tell!

You can stream Too Hot to Handle season two on Netflix now.