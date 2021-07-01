Which Too Hot To Handle season two couples are still together?

1 July 2021, 16:01 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 17:58

By Jenny Mensah

As the second season of the hit Netflix show draws to a close once more, we ask which of the hot couples are still together in 2021? Find out here.

Too Hot Too Handle season two reached its climatic conclusion this week, releasing its six final episodes on Netflix.

The hit reality dating competition caused a stir when it was first released during lockdown one and its second instalment was no different.

The show, which sees beautiful and over-sexed contestants attempt to hang on to a $100 prize pot by abstaining from sexual contact, has awarded one lucky contestant with ALL of the prize fund, while some of the others went away with the promise of love.

But which of the couples from Too Hot To Handle season 2 are still together? Find out below.

READ MORE: Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season two and follow them on Instagram

Marvin and Melinda from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle
Marvin and Melinda were loved up by the end of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

Who is still together from Too Hot To Handle season two?

Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony were one of the strongest couples on the show, walking out as boyfriend and girlfriend at the end. But with Melinda living in New York and Marvin in Paris, did their relationship manage to last?The pair are still commenting underneath each other's Instagram posts, which suggests there are very much still in communication.

Emily and Cam at the Too Hot To Handle season two London screening
Emily and Cam looked friendly at the Too Hot To Handle season two London screening last month. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

Cam Holmes and Emily Miller found an instant attraction with each other and were the first couple to break the rules this season.

While it's impossible to know if they are still boyfriend and girlfriend at this point, they do appear to be liking and commenting on each other's Instagrams in recent weeks. They also didn't seem to be on bad terms at the Too Hot To Handle season two screening last month in London.

Carly and Joey were coupled up in Too Hot To Handle season two
Carly and Joey were coupled up in Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netlfix

Carly Lawrence and late-comer Joey Joy were the other couple who made it to the final, connecting after Carly had her heart broken by Chase DeMoor.

However, they don't appear to have publicly connected on social media since. This isn't to say the pair haven't been dating behind the scenes, since they both live in the States.

The entirety of Too Hot To Handle season two is available to watch on Netflix

