Love Island 2021 contestants: Meet the line-up so far

By Jenny Mensah

The contestants for Love Island 2021 have officially been announced. Find out their names, ages and occupations and get your first look at them here.

After a year hiatus, the original summer version of Love Island is set for our screens this month.

We've known the show's air date, its exotic location and that it will be hosted by Laura Whitmore once again, but we were waiting patiently to find out who will be joining the cast.

Now, it looks like our

Get your first look at the contestants for Love Island 2021 so far and find out their names, ages and occupations.

Laura Whitmore will return to host Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram/Love Island

READ MORE: Here's the lowdown on Love Island 2021

Who are the Love Island 2021 contestants?

Sharon Gaffka, 25

Sharon is a civil servant from Oxford who is looking for an intellectual match and potentially someone tall.

She said: She said: "I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!"

"I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out," she added.

"I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that."

Aaron Francis, 24

The luxury events host, who has been single for six or seven months, has worked at the Royal Weddings of Eugenie and Beatrice, but he's looking for a Beyonce.

He said: "I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

Liberty Poole, 21

The Nando's waitress is also a marketing student and is trying to change her type from bad boys to nice guys.

On her reasons for joining Love Island, she said: "I've never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience. Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well. I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!"

Hugo Hammond, 24

The secondary school PE teacher from Hampshire was born with a club foot and has played for England PD (Physical Disability), representing his country across the world.

He shared: "I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

Shannon Singh, 22

The ex-glamour model and party girl has described being on Love Island as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Although she's a party girl and looking for someone to have fun with, she said: "For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great."

Jake Cornish, 24

The contestant, who cites Billie Faiers as his "dream woman", is from Weston-Super-Mare and was in a seven-year relationship before lockdown.

He said: "Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!"

Kaz Kamwi, 26

The fashion blogger from Essex says she's "ready to be in a relationship".

She added: "I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!"

Brad McClelland, 26

The Northumberland labourer not only lives with his grandmother, but he's also never been on a date.

He said: "I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

Chloe Burrows, 25

The 25-year-old Financial Services Marketing Executive from Bicester says she's been in "awful situationships".

Asked what she's looking for, she said: "I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back."

Toby Aromolaran, 22

The semi-pro footballer from Essex has never been in a relationship but says his friends and family describe him as "optimistic" and "responsible".

Faye Winter, 26

The Lettings Manager from Devon is on a sabbatical from work, but in five years from now sees herself owning her own estate agency or charity shop.

She said: "I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time."

READ MORE: When is Too Hot To Handle season two released?