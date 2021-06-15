Will there be a Workin' Moms season 6? Here's what we know

Is Workin' Moms returning for a sixth season? Picture: Netflix

Season five may have just landed on Netflix, but fans are already keen to know whether there's a new series in store.

Created, produced and starring Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms is a heartwarming comedy series following a group of 30-somethings as they negotiate the world of parenting.

They meet at a baby group run by an eccentric childcare expert (who just so happens to have two tearaway teens), and soon realise that beyond the facade, they are all struggling to keep things going.

Since its launch back in 2017, the multi-award-nominated Canadian TV show has won over scores of fans and remains a firm favourite.

Season five has just dropped on Netflix, but fans are already keen to know if there's more on the way - so here's everything you need to know about Workin' Moms, and whether season six is happening.

When did Workin' Moms season five come out?

Season five landed on the streaming platform on Tuesday, June 15.

There are ten episodes all together - each lasting 22 minutes.

Will there be a season six of Workin' Moms?

Ahead of the season five premiere on Netflix, Reitman confirmed there will indeed be a sixth season of Workin' Moms.

When it will arrive on the streaming site, however, remains a mystery - but if the last few seasons are anything to go by, fans may be able to expect more episodes in May/June next year.

Who's in the cast of the hit Netflix show?

The series was created by Catherine Reitman, who stars as Kate Foster in the show.

Playing Kate's on-screen husband Nathan is Reitman's real-life spouse, Philip Sternberg.

Kate's best friend Anne Carlson is played by Dani Kind, Lionel is portrayed by actor Ryan Belleville, and their on-screen daughter Alice is played by Sadie Munroe.

The other "moms" in the show are played by Sarah McVie and Juno Rinaldi.

So, is Workin' Moms based on Catherine Reitman's real life?

Yes and no.

She started writing the hit comedy series as a way to get through her struggle with postpartum depression.

Writing for Glamour in 2019, she explained: "While I understood the tasks that were required of me, I no longer had any sense of self.

"I felt painfully alone and yet surrounded by people and responsibilities."

She added: "It wasn’t until my husband, Philip, urged me to write about my experiences that I began to see the light.

"By fleshing out my sadness, exposing the strange and funny angles to it, I began to recognise the 'me' that I was prior to having my son."

What was most rewarding for Reitman was that "not only were people connecting with the stories, but they felt seen."

That said, the story has obviously developed and has so many strands that aren't all based on true events.

Workin' Moms seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Netflix now.