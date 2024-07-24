Bob Dylan biopic: Watch Timothée Chalamet sing in A Complete Unknown trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars in the new Bob Dylan biopic. Picture: YouTube/ Searchlight Pictures UK

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the Hollywood darling sing in the trailer for the Bob Dylan biopic, which also stars Ed Norton and Elle Fanning.

The first official trailer for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet has been released and sees the Hollywood A-lister showing off his vocal talents as the legendary singer-songwriter.

A Complete Unknown charts the early stages of Dylan's career from his arrival in New York city in 1961 up until 72 hours after he plays the Newport folk festival in 1965 - where he's famously known for going electric.

Watch the trailer for A Complete Unknown and see Chalamet singing as the icon, below:

Find out everything we know about the film so far, including who joins Chalamet in the cast and when the film will be released.

When is the Bob Dylan biopic released?

A Complete Unknown is set to be released in US cinemas in December 2024 and in the UK in January 2025.

Timothée Chalamet on location for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in 2024. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Who else stars in the Bob Dylan biopic?

Timothée Chalamet is joined by Ed Norton as American folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Dylan's '60s love interest Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as the legendary Johnny cash and Monica Barbaro as American singer, songwriter, musician, and activist Joan Baez.

See the cast list for A Complete Unknown below:

Timothée Chalamet - Bob Dylan

Edward Norton - Pete Seeger

Elle Fanning - Sylvie Russo

Boyd Holbrook - Johnny Cash

Monica Barbaro - Joan Baez

Scoot McNairy - Woody Guthrie

Dan Fogler - Albert Grossman

Charlie Tahan - Al Kooper

P.J. Byrne - Harold Leventhal

Joe Tippett -

Michael Chernus - Dave Van Ronk

James Austin Johnson -

Norbert Leo Butz - Alan Lomax

Kayli Carter - Maria Muldaur

Will Harrison - Bob Neuwirth

David Alan Basche -

Eli Brown -

Will Price -

Does Timothée Chalamet sing in the new Bob Dylan biopic?

Yes, as the first trailer shows, the film will see all the actors singing, with Chalamet, Norton, Holbrook and Barbaro showing off their talents in the portrayal of Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash and Joan Baez.

Talking about Chalamet's balance of finding the voice of Bob Dylan, director James Mangold told Rolling Stone: "Yes, there are. Eerie is a bad word. Miraculous. And there were also moments where it felt like something was getting channeled. I don’t mean in mimicry. I mean in feeling. But there were also moments where Timmy would come up to me and go, 'I think I lost Bob a little,' or I’d say, when that happens, 'You’re losing him a little bit.' And that was our code for drifting too much into yourself and not carrying some of those affectations and mannerisms that are part and parcel of being him.'