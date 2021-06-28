Who is Christina Carmela? Meet Too Hot To Handle's season 2 star

By Jenny Mensah

The star joined the Too Hot To Handle cast in season 2 and looks to stir things up. Find out her age, where she's from, her Instagram handle and more.

Too Hot to Handle returned for a second season this month, making fans of the hit reality dating show very happy.

The series, which sees beautiful and over-sexed contestants attempt to hang on to a $100 prize pot by abstaining from sexual contact, first dropped 23 June with a second batch of episodes set for 30 June.

Unsurprisingly, being the hot singles they are... the task proves too difficult for some. Especially when temptation is constantly thrown into their path.

Cue the latest addition to the saucy show, Christina, who has already ruffled a few feathers. Find out everything we know about Christina Carmela including her age, occupation, Instagram and nationality.

Christina Carmela's stars in Too Hot to Handle season two. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Christina Carmela and how old is she?

Christina was a late addition to the Too Hot to Handle cast arriving alongside Robert Van Tromp. The 30 year old, who is one of the older cast members of the bunch, is a model and pilot.

Where is Christina Carmela from?

Christina is half-Italian, half-Portuguese and was also born and raised in South Africa.

What is Christina Carmela's Instagram?

You can find Christina on Instagram under @christinacarmelaofficial and follow all her latest updates.

What is Christina's job?

Christina has worked as a pilot for the last 12 years, having started in the aviation industry at around 18 years old. However, she now lists her occupation of that of a "fashion model".

Who is Christina linked to on Too Hot to Handle?

When Christina first entered the show, she asked to go on a date with Welsh heartthrob Cam Holmes. The pair were instantly attracted to each other and almost kissed, but Cam played down his relationship with Emily Miller and ended up putting both of the girls off.

Fans will have to watch this space to find out who Christina is feeling next.

You can stream Too Hot to Handle season two on Netflix now and watch the second batch of episodes from 30 June.