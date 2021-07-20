Too Hot To Handle Brazil: Meet the cast for 2021

By Jenny Mensah

A Brazilian version of the hit Netflix show is set for a release this month. Find out what we know about it so far and who's in the cast.

If you haven't heard of Too Hot To Handle by now, then you must have been living under a rock.

The Netflix reality dating show, which sees beautiful and horny singles to try and keep their hands off each other by abstaining from any sexual contact in the hopes of hanging on to a $100,000 prize, has had fans hooked since lockdown one.

Now season one and two of the hit series have aired, a Brazilian version of the show is set to be released this week.

Find out more about Too Hot To Handle Brazil season one including when it's released and who's in the cast.

Too Hot To Handle Brasil contestant. Picture: YouTube/Netflix Brasil

When is Too Hot To Handle Brazil released?

Too Hot To Handle Brazil season one is released on Wednesday 21 July 2021.

What is Too Hot to Handle Brazil called?

Too Hot To Handle season one is titled Brincando Com Fogo in Portuguese, which roughly translates to Playing With Fire.

Too Hot To Handle Brazil contestant. Picture: YouTube/Netflix Brasil

Who is in the Too Hot To Handle Brazil cast?

Marina Streit - 24-year-old lawyer from Rio Grande do Sul

Gabriela Martins - 27-year-old model from Rio De Janeiro

Leandro David - 23-year-old Swimming athlete from Brasilia

Thuany Raquel - 26-year-old businesswoman from Pernambuc

Caio Giovani - 29-year-old actor, singer and dancer from Rio de Janeiro

Ronaldo Moura - 29-year-old marketing consultant from Sao Paulo

Brenda Paixao - 24-year-old makeup artist from the Rio Grande do Sul

Davi Knelp - 21-year-old DJ from Sao Paulo

Matheus Sampaio - 25-year-old entrepreneur from Rio De Janeiro

Igor Paes - 27-year-old Entrepreneur from Bahia

Kethellen Avelina - 22-year-old executive secretary from Amazonas

Rita Tiecher - 25-year-old DJ from Rio De Janeiro

Netflix Brasil's Too Hot To Handle contestants. Picture: YouTube/Netflix Brasil

Too Hot To Handle Brazil season one is available to watch in Netflix from Wednesday 21 July 2021