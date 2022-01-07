Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast: Meet the contestants for 2022

By Jenny Mensah

The third season of the Netflix dating show is almost here, but who's taking part this year? Take a look at the 2022 cast, their jobs and their Instagram handles.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is also upon us and it's set to be another scorcher.

The sexy Netflix dating competition with a twist was a huge success when it first aired in the pandemic and after the success of its second instalment, the third promises to be even better.

So who's in the cast of contestants hoping to take home the bag this year? Find out who the cast for 2022 are including their names, ages, Instagram handles, occupations and more.

The Too Hot To Handle 3 cast have been revealed. Picture: Netflix/vanDAM

When is Too Hot To Handle season 3 out?

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is released on Netflix on 19th January.

Who's in the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Beaux, 24, Legal Secretary, Kent, UK

Georgia, 26, Student Midwife, Brisbane, Australia

Harry, 29, Tree Surgeon from Middlesborough, UK

Holly, 23, Student and Model from Colorado, USA

Izzy, 22, PT from Manchester, UK

Jaz 25, Entrepreneur and Model from Virgina, USA

Nathan, 24, Model from Cape town South Africa

Patrick, 29, Model and Actor from Hawaii, USA

Stevan, 26, Model from LA, US

Truth, 23, Student from Texas, USA

Meet the Too Hot To Handle cast so far and find out more about them here:

Too Hot To Handle - Beaux, Instagram: @_beauxraymond_

Beaux is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

The London-born legal secretary Beau is 24 years old and lives in Kent. She prides her self on being honest.

Too Hot To Handle - Georgia, Instagram: @georgiahassarati

Georgia is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Georgia, a student midwife from Brisbane, Australia is 26-years-old. She's a self-confessed ghoster who's celeb crush is Justin Bieber.

Too Hot To Handle - Harry, Instagram: @harryjohnson92

Harry is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Harry, who dubs himself as a Harry Styles lookalike - is a 29-year-old tree surgeon from Middlesborough refers to himself as a secret player.

Too Hot To Handle - Holly, Instagram: @hollyscarfone

Holly is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Holly Scarfone is a 23-year-old model and psychology student at the University of Colorado.

Too Hot To Handle - Izzy, Instagram: @izfairr

Izzy is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Izzy is a 22-year-old personal trainer from Cheltenham, who's competitive in sports as well as love.

Too Hot To Handle - Jaz, Instagram: @jazkills

Jaz is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

The 25-year-old fashion designer and model from Virginia prefers "situationships" over relationships.

Too Hot To Handle - Too Hot To Handle - Nathan, Instagram: @nathsoan

Nathan is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Nathan is a 24-year-old South African model and student who studies business management and describes himself as an "international playboy".

Too Hot To Handle - Patrick, Instagram: @thepatmullen

Patrick is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Patrick, the 29-year-old Hawaiian actor and model, is 6'5" with a degree in Botany.

Too Hot To Handle - Stevan, Instagram: @stevanditter

Stevan is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Stevan, who hails from LA, is a 26-year-old model and self-proclaimed bad boy, who describes himself as "flirtatious, loud and obnoxious".

Too Hot To Handle - Truth, Instagram: @truthsworld

Truth is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Truth is a 23-year-old basketball player and criminology student from Texas.

What are the rules on Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Assuming the rules of the competition will remain the same as the past two seasons, we’ll likely see the contestants being watched over by the villa’s Alexa-like digital assistant Lana as she sets rules regarding intimacy and and reduces the show’s $100,000 prize fund.

Any transgressions, which range from kissing to full-blown sex, are hit with a penalty, with each rule broken docking some money from the final prizw. Obviously, this happens quite a few times throughout the show, with dramatic consequences.

Exactly how the rules are broken remains to be seen, but with contestants often put through challenges and situations intended to tempt them to break the villa’s rules, we’re sure to see some dramatic scenes unfold.

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2?

If you need a recap, the last season was won by Marvin Anthony, a model and influencer from Paris who, after the deductions, left the show with a $55,000 cash prize.

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 1?

The contestants of Too Hot To Handle season 1 did slightly better, getting to the final with $75,000 of prize money left. The first series had multiple winners who all got a cut of the winnings but as 24-year-old Harry Jowsey and 27-year-old Francesca Farago were first to collect their winnings, many fans see them as the true winners of the show.

