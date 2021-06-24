Who is Emily Miller? The lowdown on the Too Hot to Handle season 2 star

Lana is officially back!

Season two of Too Hot to Handle has landed on Netflix - delivering more drama, sunny skies and scantily-clad singletons.

As was the case last year, season two contestants have to prove they're in it for more than just a quick roll in the hay - with the $100,000 prize money diminishing every time they break the rules. That means no kissing or heavy petting!

Joining the cast for season two - and already making waves in the luxurious Turks and Caicos resort - is Londoner, Emily Miller.

So, without further ado, here's the lowdown on the Too Hot to Handle star...

Here's the lowdown on THTH's Emily Miller. Picture: Instagram

Who is Emily Miller and how old is she?

Emily is a 27-year-old model from London.

Just like fellow contestant Cam Holmes, Emily is part of the FOMO modelling agency.

When this year's line-up was announced, Emily was accused on Twitter of 'blackfishing', a term used to describe a person who alters their appearance to capitalise on racial ambiguity.

However, responding to one user in the perfect way, Emily simply quipped: "I’m Indian hun."

Emily quipped back at a troll who accused her of 'blackfishing'. Picture: Twitter

According to her personal bio, "a little party never killed nobody".

Indeed, Miller has already caused quite the storm on the show. Here's hoping that in the final episodes (which drop on the streaming platform on June 30) she will deliver more great TV moments!

Is Emily on Instagram?

She sure is! You can follow Emily @emilyfayemillerr.

As well as posting envy-inducing holiday snaps, Emily regular takes to the streets of London for fashion shoots and documents all her antics online.

Emily and Cam have already hit it off! Picture: Netflix

Who does Emily have her sights set on?

Well... it looks as though Emily and Cam Holmes are well on their way to becoming this year's rebel couple (we're sure Francesca and Harry would be proud!).

By the second episode of the new season, the pair had already broken the rules. But will is stand the test of time? Tune in to find out!

Season two of Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.