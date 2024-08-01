Squid Game season 2: Netflix release date, trailers & what we know so far

Squid Game season 2 trailer has been released. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The hit Korean drama is set to return to our screens this year. Find out everything we know about the series so far.

The first official trailer and release date for the second season of Squid Game has been revealed.

The hit Korean Netflix series show, which took audiences by storm across the globe back in 2021 and spawned an epic spin-off reality gameshow, is set to return for a second series this year.

The first season was one of the most talked-about shows of recent years and its ending was pretty dramatic, so naturally there's plenty of questions surrounding its follow-up.

Watch the first teaser trailer for Squid Game season 2, find out when to expect it on Netflix and what we know about the second instalment so far.

Watch the Squid Game Season 2 teaser

When is Squid Game season 2 out?

Squid Game season two will be released on Netflix on 26th December 2024, over three years since the first season of the hit show came to our screens in 2021.

Who returns in the cast for Squid Game season 2?

Anyone who watched the first season of Squid Game would know there weren't too many central characters that made it to the end of the show, but you'll be happy to hair that lead star Lee Jung-jae, who plays protagonist Seong Gi-hun, will return to the series.

According to Netflix, you can expect some "familiar faces" from season 1 to make a return to the show this year... including Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the leader of the masked staff members who run the game; Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), a detective who sneaks into the game in search of his brother; and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo), the mysterious man in the suit who initially invited Gi-hun to play the game in the first place.

Who joins the cast of Squid Game season 2?

As confirmed by Netflix, new cast members or "players" for Squid Game season 2 are: "Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Kang Ha-neul (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure), Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home, Celebrity), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory), Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations), Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon) and Won Ji-an (D.P.)".

What can we expect from Squid Game season 2?

It's likely we'll see Squid Game 2 pick up from where season 1 left off, with the victorious Seong Gi-hun determined to avenge his friend and others he met in the game. It's likely he'll return to play the second game, with new and cruel battles, where he'll meet a cast of new players- all with individual and backstories and motivations for taking part. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won an Emmy for Squid Game Season 1, will direct and executive produce all of Season 2.

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Yes, according to the teaser trailer, Squid Game 3 has the been given the green light and will return in 2025 for it's third and final season.

The final season of Squid Game is set for 2025. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Squid Game season 1 and Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 are available to watch on Netflix now.