Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods: how to listen

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

Johnny Vaughan and Gavin Woods uncover jaw-dropping stories from history’s boldest icons in brand-new podcast Bloomin’ Legends!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Radio X presenters Johnny Vaughan and Gavin Woods are to front their own brand-new podcast that unearths some of history’s most jaw-dropping stories from its biggest iconic and unsung heroes - all with a comedic twist.

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods. Picture: Radio X

Available to listen to from Monday 17th March, Bloomin’ Legends, a new Global Original podcast, sees British broadcasting legend Johnny Vaughan and his Radio X drivetime co-host Gavin Woods step into some of history’s biggest stories, scandals and sagas, homing in on the characters and icons at the very centre of them, and how they etched themselves in the history books forever.

From the tales of fearless American frontiersman Hugh Glass and daring rule-breakers like legendary silent film star Josephine Baker to prolific Finnish sniper Simo Häyhä and everything in between, Bloomin’ Legends is packed with stories you didn’t learn in school, and told in side-splitting fashion.

Armed with their sharp wit, erudite storytelling skills and shared sense of curiosity, Johnny and Gav turn history into a rollercoaster of laughs and surprises, unpacking the tales that made the likes of Hedy Lamarr and Russia’s "mad monk" Grigor Rasputin legendary. Whether it’s daring escapes, bizarre inventions or folklore myths, you will be hooked on Johnny and Gav’s bloomin’ legendary take on the heroes and villains of history.

Just three of the Bloomin' Legends that Johnny and Gav will be covering in the new podcast: Josephine Baker, Rasputin and Hedy Lamarr. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Johnny Vaughan said of the new podcast: “History is bursting with larger-than-life characters, total game-changers, and unsung heroes who never got their fair share of the limelight - until now! In Bloomin’ Legends, Gav and I dive headfirst into the stories of the boldest, baddest, and downright brilliant figures from the past. Expect jaw-dropping moments, unbelievable antics, and a fresh, funny take on the legends you thought you knew. It’s history - but not as you’ve ever heard it before!”

Gavin Woods added: “History isn’t short of legends - big names with even bigger stories who wrote themselves into the history books forever. Whether they’re a forgotten hero or infamous villain, in our new podcast Johnny and I dust off the past and bring these icons back to life for our listeners. Expect epic stories, fascinating facts, and plenty of laughs. It’s history, but not as you know it!"

Perfect for history buffs, comedy lovers, and anyone who enjoys a cracking story, Bloomin’ Legends is your new favourite podcast for unforgettable adventures through time.

Radio X is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

Global Player opens up a world of entertainment at your fingertips, so you can enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, catch up on your favourite shows, rewind live radio, listen to award-winning podcasts and browse expertly-curated live playlists.

You can watch all the best videos on demand from our brands, and live streaming of our flagship events through the app. Discover Global Player today on your mobile, smart speaker or online at globalplayer.com It’s all for free.

Simply sign in and enjoy!