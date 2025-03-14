The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025

Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025: Rick Buckler, Marianne Faithfull, Joey Molland, David Johansen, Roberta Flack and Brian James. Picture: Gus Stewart/Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Michael Ochs Archives/Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com/Alamy Stock Photo

Radio X Classic Rock looks at the lives and careers of the musical legends that have died in 2025 so far... from The Jam's Rick Buckler to Marianne Faithfull and more.

March 2025

Brian James

One of the founding members of The Damned, James died on 6th March 2025, aged 70. He wrote Britain's first punk single, New Rose, which was released on the Chiswick label in October 1976, appearing a month before the Sex Pistols' Anarchy In The UK. After composing most of the material on the first two Damned albums, he left the band at the end of 1977, later working with Iggy Pop and Duff MacKagan, among many others.

He reunited with his Damned colleagues for a series of shows in 2022; his bandmate Captain Sensible wrote on social media: "We’re shocked to hear that creator of The Damned, our great chum Brian James, has sadly gone. A lovely bloke that I feel so lucky to have met all those years ago and for some reason chose me to help in his quest for the music revolution that became known as punk."

Brian James onstage with The Damned at the Hope Anchor in London, summer 1976. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

Roy Ayers

The American composer, singer and vibraphonist died on 4th March, aged 84. He was best known for his 1976 cut Everybody Loves The Sunshine and the soundtrack to the 1973 film Coffy.

Joey Molland

The Liverpool-born guitarist joined the band Badfinger in 1969, just as they signed to The Beatles' Apple Records. He appeared on their hits No Matter What and the original version of Without You, later covered by Harry Nilsson and Mariah Carey. As an Apple artist, Molland also played on George Harrison's All Things Must Pass album, John Lennon's Imagine sessions and appeared at the Concert For Bangladesh in 1971.

Molland quit the band in December 1974, just as Badfinger's financial troubles became serious and formed the band Natural Gas. He and former bandmate Tom Evans reformed under the Badfinger name in the late 70s and at the time of his death was the last surviving member of the "classic" line-up. He died from from complications of diabetes on 1st March 2025 aged 77.

Badfinger in February 1971: Pete Ham, Tommy Evans, Mike Gibbons, Joey Molland . Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

February 2025

David Johansen

The lead singer of the "proto-punk" band The New York Dolls died on 28th February 2025, aged 75. He was the last surviving original member, following the deaths of Sylvain Sylvain in 2021, Arthur Kane in 2004, Jerry Nolan in 1992 and Johnny Thunders in 1991.

David Johansen in March 1977. Picture: Alamy

Roberta Flack

The North Carolina-born singer was best known for her performances of Killing Me Softly With His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which both won a Grammy for Record Of The Year. She died on 24th February 2025, aged 88.

Robert John

The New York-born singer was best known for his 1979 hit Sad Eyes, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and made number 31 in the UK charts. He died on 24th February 2025, aged 79.

Bill Fay

Folk rock singer Fay recorded two well-regarded albums for the Deram label in the early 70s, but his reputation grew over the decades and he released three albums in the 21st Century; his last was Countless Branches in 2020. He died on 22nd February, aged 81.

Rick Buckler

The drummer with The Jam died on 17th February after a short illness aged 69. He had been part of the mod outfit with bandmates Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton since the mid-1970s until their much-publicised split in December 1982.

The Jam in 1982: Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler. Picture: Alamy

Jamie Muir

The former percussionist with King Crimson died on 17th February, aged 82.

King Crimson percussionist Jamie Muir in December 1972. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Gordon "Snowy" Fleet

Liverpool-born drummer who moved to Australia in the early 60s and joined the band The Easybeats, best-known for their 1966 hit Friday On My Mind. He left the band in 1967 and went on to have a career as a builder in Perth. He died on 17th February 2025, aged 85.

The Easybeats in 1996: Gordon "Snowy" Fleet, George Young, Stevie Wright, Harry Vanda and Dick Diamonde. Picture: Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

Mike Ratledge

Keyboard player Ratledge was one of the founding members of folk-rock band Soft Machine, appearing on their self-titled debut album alongside Robert Wyatt and Kevin Ayers. He later worked with Mike Oldfield and appeared on former Pink Floyd frontman Syd Barrett's solo album The Madcap Laughs. He died on 5th February 2025, aged 81.

Mike Ratledge performing with Soft Machine in Amsterdam in 1969. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty

Sal Maida

The bassist with Long Island power pop act Milk 'N' Cookies later worked with Roxy Music and Sparks. After sustaining injuries in a fall last December, he died on 1st February 2025, aged 76.

The 1976 Big Beat-era line-up of Sparks featuring Sal Maida: guitarist Luke Zamperini, keyboard player Ron Mael, bassist Sal Maida, singer Russell Mael, drummer Hilly Boy Michaels and guitarist Jim McAllister. Picture: Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

January 2025:

Marianne Faithfull

The Hampstead-born actor and musician died on 30th January 2025 aged 78. Her first single was a Mick Jagger-Keith Richards composition As Tears Go By her relationship with Mick Jagger fascinated the newspapers in the late 60s - particularly after she was present when Mick and Keith were arrested for possession of drugs in February 1967. In 1979, Faithfull's musical career was given a boost with the "comeback" album Broken English, which spawned the hit The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan.

Marianne Faithfull in 1965. Picture: Alamy

Garth Hudson

The Canadian musician, best known for his time with The Band, died on 21st January, aged 87.

John Sykes

The musician, who was best known as the guitarist for Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake died at the age of 65 on 20th January after losing his long battle with cancer.

John Sykes of Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy in 2005. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Sam Moore

Sam Moore, best known for being half of the duo Sam & Dave - along with partner Dave Prater - that performed Soul Man and Hold On I'm Coming, died on 10th January at age 89 from surgery complications.

Wayne Osmond

The second-eldest of the Osmond brothers died on 1st January, aged 73. The band topped the charts in August 1974 with Love Me For A Reason.