Radiohead share new playlist of The Bends’ B-sides & remixes for album’s 30th anniversary

Radiohead's Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood & Ed O'Brien in 1995. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Thom Yorke and co have been sharing material since their seminal album turned 30 last week.

Radiohead have shared a new playlist to mark 30 years of The Bends.

The band's sophomore album turned 30 on 15th March and to celebrate, Thom Yorke and co have "pulled together all the songs, remixes and B-sides" recorded around the time of the record and complied them into a playlist.

The playlist comes after a previously-unseen performance was shared of Thom Yorke live at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto on 28th March 1995 - just over two weeks after the seminal album was released.

The video sees the frontman introduce himself as "some bloke from some band" before he goes on to perform (Nice Dream), High & Dry, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and Fake Plastic Trees from the record.

He returns for an encore in the rate footage to give a sublime performance of Pablo Honey's Thinking About You, thanks to a fan's request.

Watch the footage below:

Thom Yorke - Live at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto (March 1995)

This latest activity to come from the band comes just after they formed a new LLP (limited liability partnership) under the name RHEUK25, sparking fans to speculate that an announcement is set to come from the band very soon.

The LLP was registered on 10th March and lists all five of the band's members; Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – as officers.

The move, which allows the Karma Police outfit to work outside the traditional record label system, could mean new material, that the band are preparing to release a re-issue or that they're on the cusp of announcing live dates for 2025.

Fans are no doubt hoping it's the latter, after the band's bassist Colin Greenwood confirmed they had gathered to rehearse some of their "old songs," last year while drummer Selway teased that they were getting ready reunite.

The band's last studio release was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, which saw them embark on several tour dates to support the record and saw them headdline Glastonbury Festival in 2017, where Yorke treated their UK fans to a rendition of their iconic Creep single.

