Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: See the full list of 'confirmed' housemates so far

Patsy Palmer, Mickey Rourke, Chesney Hawkes and Trisha are all among those pipped to appear in CBB. Picture: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images, Radio X, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The rumoured cast for the ITV reality show has been revealed. Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return this week.

After the celeb version of the much-loved reality TV competition returned in 2024, it's back for another helping just in time for the Easter break.

The show that brought you iconic moments from "Yeah, Jackie" to "David's dead," returns on Monday (7th April) and the rumoured line-up has also been revealed.

So as we prepare for the second new season of Celebrity Big Brother, find out when it starts, who's in the line-up, who returns as host and everything we know about the series so far.

When does Celeb Big Brother 2025 start?

Celebrity Big Brother launches on Monday 7th April at 9-10.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

Read more:

Who's on the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up?

Rumoured for the celeb version of the reality show so far is...

Mickey Rourke - Hollywood actor, 72

Chesney Hawkes - 90s pop star, 53

Trisha Goddard - TV personality & talk show presenter, 67

Donna Preston - Actress, comedian & writer, 38

Jojo Siwa - Dance Moms and Nickleodeon star, 21

Chris Hughes - Former Love Island star, 32

Patsy Palmer - Former Eastenders actress, 52

Jack P. Shepherd - Coronation Street actor, 37

Daley Thompson - Former Olympian, 66

Ella Rae Wise - TOWIE star, 24

Angellica Bell - TV and radio presenter, 49

Michael Fabricant - Former Conservative politician, 74

Danny Beard - Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner, 32

Mikey Rourke

The 72-year-old actor is reportedly the last celebrity to have signed up for the series this year, marking one of the biggest signings in the show's history.

The Hollywood star - who's starred in the likes of The Wrestler, 9 1/2 Weeks and Yeah of the Dragon, is known for his history of public feuds with Robert De Niro, high-profile relationships and marriages. If he does enter the CBB house, we're sure he'll have plenty of stories to tell.

Chesney Hawkes

The 90s pop icon has reportedly signed up for the series and is expected to join the ITV1 reality show on launch night.

The One and Only star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week (3rd April) and though he kept pretty tight-lipped on whether he was appearing on the show, he didn't seem to hide it much either, telling Moyles: "Well we'll just have to wait and see wont we?"

Though he seemed to be surprised that he might be roommates with Mickey Rourke!

Watch our clip below:

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard in ITV Palooza 2019. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The talk show host and broadcaster has had a long and varied career on our screens, with her Trisha Goddard show launching on ITV from 1998 - 2004 before it moved to Channel 5, where it aired until 2010.

Goddard, who featured in the 12th season of ITV's Dancing On Ice in 2020, now appears on the likes of Good Morning Britain, American news network CNN and hosts her own talk radio show.

After battling breast cancer in 2008, the 67-year-old has sadly revealed that she has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which is incurable.

Goddard went public with her diagnosis in February 202, telling GMB: "It's not who I am. It's what I'm living with."

Donna Preston

The 38-year-old actress, writer and comedian is also tipped for a stint in the Celeb Big Brother house this year.

Known for appearing on the game show Hey Tracey! alongside Joel Dommett, Preston has played the role of Den in Coronation Street and written and co-produced BBC Three's Comedy Threesomes.

Jojo Siwa

JoJo Siwa at the TikTok Awards 2024. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty

The former Nickelodeon star - who first found fame through the reality show Dance Moms - has made a name for herself as a TV personality and singer.

The 21 year old, whose real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 and has since confirmed that she identifies as a lesbian.

Of late, Siwa has been known for her outlandish style and eye-catching hair and makeup choices.

Chris Hughes

Hughes, 32, started his career in the third series Love Island. Since then he's gone on to become a sports presenter and hosts horse racing coverage on ITV.

Hughes left the reality dating show with Olivia Attwood, but the pair ended their relationship after a year. He also had high-profile relationships with former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and professional golfer Annabel Dimmock.

Patsy Palmer

Palmer, who's best known for playing the role of Bianca Jackson in EastEnders, is believed to be one of the housemates in Celebrity Big Brother this year.

The 52-year-old soap star-turned DJ and TV personality, returned to the much-loved cockney soap for its 40th anniversary this year, but has already hinted that she's wrapped filming on Albert Square.

Jack P. Shepherd

Jack P. Shepherd attends the British Soap Awards in 2018. Picture: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

The Corrie actor is swapping life on the cobbles for a stint at the Celeb Big Brother house, according to sources.

The 37-year-old actor, who's following in the footsteps of his cast mate Colson Smith, is apparently entering the house just as he's about to be at the "centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap"

According to an insider at The Sun: "His character David will be seen getting left for dead after being hit by a car on the cobbles - but it will transpire it's actually a bizarre attempt to end his own life."

The outlet also claims that Shepherd finally accepted the offer to appear on CBB in order to pay for his wedding to fiancée Hanni Treweek.

Daley Thompson

According to reports, Thompson is in "advanced talks" to appear in this year's line-up.

The double Olympic gold-medalist, 66, is reportedly "notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative" so will no doubt cause a stir in the CBB house.

Ella Rae Wise

The Only Way Is Essex star is reportedly weighing up whether or not to enter the Celeb Big Brother house.

Though the TV star is no stranger to reality TV, the 24-hour surveillance of Big Brother will no doubt be a far cry from the constructed reality she's used to.

Angellica Bell

The former Blue Peter legend and children's TV presenter will be swapping CBBC for CBB this year.

The 49-year-old, who co-hosted The Martin Lewis Show until 2023, has also appeared on the likes of The One Show, Sport Relief and Celebrity Masterchef, which she won in 2017.

Angellica is married to fellow kids' TV presenter Michael Underwood and the pair share two children together.

Michael Fabricant

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant in 2022. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The strikingly-coiffed former Conservative politician will no doubt make a few heads turn if he enters the Celebrity Big Brother house this spring.

A source told the Daily Mail: "He recently lost his seat so was available, already the execs are excited that he will be a star of the series."

In terms of what the 74-year-old might bring to the show, they teased: "He doesn't hold back, he's going to be compulsive viewing, we can't wait."

Danny Beard

Who's hosting Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return for Celebrity Big Brother.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return for Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Read more: