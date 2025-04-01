Blink-182's Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly composed a score for the birth of MGK's and Megan Fox's child

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox with Blink 182's Travis Barker inset. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer helped his friend and long-time collaborator MGK write music for the birth of his first child with Megan Fox.

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly "scored" music for the birth of MGK's daughter with Megan Fox.

The Blink-182 drummer has been close friends and collaborators with the rock rapper for many years and it has come to light that the pair helped welcome his Kelly's first child with the Hollywood star.

As reported by NME, taking to his Instagram stories, the All The Small Things sticksman revealed this is followers: "We composed the score of the birth" adding that the piece was written at 432Hz, which is a frequency thought to be harmonious and soothing.

The I Miss You rocker added: “What an epic journey. Praise God".

Barker's revelation came after Machine Gun Kelly - who's real name is Colson Baker - confirmed last week that he and Fox had welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, the Bloody Valentine singer shared a black and white video of himself holding tiny hands, alongside the caption: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed".

The Transformers star has yet to comment on her own social media, but she led the announcement pregnant of her pregnancy Monday 11th November 2024 by sharing a duo of photos on Instagram.

She captioned the striking post: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," in reference to losing their first child together.

MGK also acknowledged the date of the special announcement by writing on X: "11.11".

In 2023, Baker penned and released the song Don’t Let Me Go, which touched on his own mental health struggles and the loss of their pregnancy.

Fox already shares three sons with actor Brian Austin Green; Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014) and Journey River Green (born 2016).

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker (born 2009) with his ex Emma Cannon.

MGK and Fox met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. Reports began circulating that the pair had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May of last year when Fox starred in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine.

The pair were engaged in 2022 and Fox announced the news by sharing a video of the moment he proposed.

She wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree

"We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

The Jennifer's Body star added: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

"…and then we drank each other’s blood".

