Liam Gallagher reacts to Netflix's Squid Game and he's as freaked out as all of us

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about Squid Games. Picture: Press/Netflix

The Korean series is all anyone is talking about at the moment and it looks like the former Oasis rocker has been watching it too.

Liam Gallagher has shared his reaction to Squid Game and it's very relatable.

The Korean Netflix series, which is described as Battle Royal meets Black Mirror, has been top trending ever since it was released on the streaming giant and has had people talking from all walks of life.

Even former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has caught wind of the show and it's fair to say that he's had a strong reaction to it.

Taking to Twitter, he declared to his millions of fans: "WTFs that squid game all about".

WTFs that squid game all about — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2021

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher was watching Netflix's Tiger King during lockdown

When a fan asked the Wall Of Glass singer if he'd watched it, he simply replied: "Yeah it’s not rite in the head (sic)".

Yeah it’s not rite in the head — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2021

It's not the only show that's had the Manchester rocker glued to the screen.

Back during lockdown one, the Supersonic singer revealed he'd been watching Tiger King just like everybody else and he's even admitted to being addicted to ITV2's Love Island.

"I’m watching it every night," he confessed to Radio X's Chris Moyles as the season drew to a climax in 2017.

"Well, Saturday they don’t show it, do they? The c**ts. You’ve got to do something else. It’s not cool, man. I’ve got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?"

Watch the trailer for the Korean drama here.

READ MORE: Netflix reveal Top 10 most-watched series and films for the first time