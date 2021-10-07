Liam Gallagher reacts to Netflix's Squid Game and he's as freaked out as all of us

7 October 2021, 13:23

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about Squid Games
Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about Squid Games. Picture: Press/Netflix

The Korean series is all anyone is talking about at the moment and it looks like the former Oasis rocker has been watching it too.

Liam Gallagher has shared his reaction to Squid Game and it's very relatable.

The Korean Netflix series, which is described as Battle Royal meets Black Mirror, has been top trending ever since it was released on the streaming giant and has had people talking from all walks of life.

Even former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has caught wind of the show and it's fair to say that he's had a strong reaction to it.

Taking to Twitter, he declared to his millions of fans: "WTFs that squid game all about".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher was watching Netflix's Tiger King during lockdown

When a fan asked the Wall Of Glass singer if he'd watched it, he simply replied: "Yeah it’s not rite in the head (sic)".

It's not the only show that's had the Manchester rocker glued to the screen.

Back during lockdown one, the Supersonic singer revealed he'd been watching Tiger King just like everybody else and he's even admitted to being addicted to ITV2's Love Island.

"I’m watching it every night," he confessed to Radio X's Chris Moyles as the season drew to a climax in 2017.

"Well, Saturday they don’t show it, do they? The c**ts. You’ve got to do something else. It’s not cool, man. I’ve got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?"

Watch the trailer for the Korean drama here.

READ MORE: Netflix reveal Top 10 most-watched series and films for the first time

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis at Knebworth, 10 August 1996

What did Oasis play at Knebworth in 1996?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009

The last song Liam and Noel Gallagher performed together

Oasis

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know 100% of Little By Little

Quizzes