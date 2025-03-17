Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce 2025 theatre tour including UK dates at London's Royal Albert Hall

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will reimagine their back catalogue. Picture: Barnaby Clay

By Jenny Mensah

After teasing dates last week NYC indie rockers have announced "special shows" for their Hidden In Pieces Tour this year.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced special shows for 2025.

The indie rockers - made up of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase - have announced their Hidden In Pieces Tour, which will see them play dates in the UK and North America.

The tour, which includes a set at Manchester's O2 Apollo and two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall, will see the band treat fans to "new arrangements" of their back catalogue with the promise of "acoustic guitars and strings too".

Tickets for the shows go on general sale this 21st March at 10am with pre-sales taking place on 19th Match at 10am local time.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at yeahyeahyeahs.com now.

"​Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you​," said the band, referencing their famous Maps single. "Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​'all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.​'' To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight...and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have partnered with Client Earth for the dates, donating a portion of proceeds from the shows to the environmental law charity, who use the law to hold polluting companies and negligent governments accountable for the climate and nature crises.

For their LA shows, a portion of proceeds goes to support the SoCal Fire Fund and their work providing immediate and long-term support for community-centred recovery initiatives that aid the most vulnerable impacted by the LA fires.

See Yeah Yeah Yeah's Hidden In Pieces 2025 Tour Dates:

June 16th - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

June 18th - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

June 19th - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

June 30th - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan

July 1st - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan

July 9th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

July 10th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

July 11st - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

July 14th - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

July 15th - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

July 18th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 19th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 22nd - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 23th - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 29th - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

July 30th - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

This year marks a huge milestone for the trio, who celebrate 25 years since together as a band.

Since forming, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released five studio albums; Fever To Tell (2003), Show Your Bones (2006), It's Blitz! (2009), Mosquito (2013) and Cool It Down (2022).

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off the Edge of the World ft. Perfume Genius (Official Video)

