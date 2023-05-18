Squid Game: The Challenge Netflix release date revealed

18 May 2023, 16:51

Squid Game has become the most-watched show on Netflix
Squid Game is set to be transformed into a reality competition. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The reality TV show, based on the popular K-drama, will see contestants compete for a $4.56m cash prize.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game was hailed as one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time and now a reality competition based on its concept is set for release on the streaming giant.

Squid Game: The Challenge will see contestants take part in a series of games inspired by the K-drama, but without its deathly consequences. However, there is still quite a lot at stake, with one contestant in with a chance of taking home an impressive $4.56 million (£3.65 million) prize fund - the largest cash prize in reality TV history.

Find out everything we know about the forthcoming gameshow, including when it's released and what to expect.

Squid Game: The Challenge | Announcement | Netflix

READ MORE: Netflix CEO confirms Squid Game 2 and teases "universe has just begun"

What is Squid Game: The Challenge release date?

Squid Game: The Challenge is expected to premiere on Netflix in November 2023.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

The gameshow, which is based on Hwang Dong-hyuk K-drama, will see 456 contestants compete for a $4.56 million (£3.65 million) cash prize a knock-out style rounds. Netflix previously revealed the show will showcase a series of games, where "each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.""

Where was Squid Game: The Challenge filmed?

According to reports, the show was filmed in the UK at Cardington Studios in Befordshire, which is a former RAF base.

How many episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge will there be?

The competition will have 10 episodes in total.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reacts to Netflix's Squid Game and he's as freaked out as all of us

Squid Game season 2 announcement

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 singer died from natural causes, coroner says

Tom Hanks attends the 'A Man Called Otto' photocall, December 16, 2022 in London

Tom Hanks believes AI could keep him appearing in movies after he's dead

John Cleese in the original series of Fawlty Towers

John Cleese claims new Fawlty Towers series will feature Sybil's death

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s