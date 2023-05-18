Squid Game: The Challenge Netflix release date revealed

On Air Now
The reality TV show, based on the popular K-drama, will see contestants compete for a $4.56m cash prize.
Squid Game was hailed as one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time and now a reality competition based on its concept is set for release on the streaming giant.
Squid Game: The Challenge will see contestants take part in a series of games inspired by the K-drama, but without its deathly consequences. However, there is still quite a lot at stake, with one contestant in with a chance of taking home an impressive $4.56 million (£3.65 million) prize fund - the largest cash prize in reality TV history.
Find out everything we know about the forthcoming gameshow, including when it's released and what to expect.
Squid Game: The Challenge is expected to premiere on Netflix in November 2023.
The gameshow, which is based on Hwang Dong-hyuk K-drama, will see 456 contestants compete for a $4.56 million (£3.65 million) cash prize a knock-out style rounds. Netflix previously revealed the show will showcase a series of games, where "each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.""
According to reports, the show was filmed in the UK at Cardington Studios in Befordshire, which is a former RAF base.
The competition will have 10 episodes in total.
