David Schwimmer once served divorce papers to Rod Stewart

15 January 2025, 16:19 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 16:21

David Schwimmer and Rod Stewart
David Schwimmer recalls his strange past with Rod Stewart. Picture: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Iwi Onodera/Redferns/Getty

The actor, who's best known for starring in Friends, recalled how he once handed the crooner the legal document.

David Schwimmer has revealed that he once served divorce papers to Rod Stewart.

The actor - best known for playing the role of Ross Geller in friends - has recalled how he spent a brief time as a process server and how it led to him spending a brief encounter with the British crooner.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 58-year-old star said: "I had so many jobs. I had so many banana(s) jobs. So, yes one summer after my freshers year in college I was looking for a job and my mum said, 'Well you can be a processor for me, a divorce lawyer'... So was the guy who would pop out the bushes and serve you divorce papers."

He went on: "At the time I was 18. I was like, 'I'm like James Bond'. I'm not James Bond. I mean, cause you're tipped off to where they might be. And once, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart."

Watch him recall the encounter with the Da Ya Think I'm Sexy star below:

"I Really Like Scaring People I Know" - David Schwimmer, Star Of "Goosebumps: The Vanishing"

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart is confirmed to play the Sunday teatime legends slot at Glastonbury 2025.

The Maggie May singer will treat the crowds at the Somerset Festival to a career-spanning set on Sunday 29th June.

Confirming the news on Tuesday (26th November), Glastonbury organisers wrote: "We’re excited to announce that @SirRodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at #Glastonbury 2025."

The legend wrote on his own Instagram: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

One of the biggest-selling artists of all time, Stewart, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, will become the first person to play the Legends slot and have previously topped the bill on the festival's main stage.

