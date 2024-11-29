Nile Rodgers accidentally self-confirms for Glastonbury 2025

Nile Rogers has let slip he'll be Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Chic legend has let slip he'll performing at the festival after Sir Rod Stewart takes to the stage.

Nile Rodgers has appeared to self-confirm himself and Chic for Glastonbury 2025.

The legendary musician, who is behind some of the most iconic albums and singles of all time, has appeared to let slip that he'll be taking to the Pyramid Stage at Sir Rod Stewart's stint at the Legends slot on Sunday (29th June).

As reported by Metro, speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards at London's Roundhouse last night (28th November), the Le Freak icon said: "We’re going to have a blast because we follow him directly".

According to the 72-year-old, he has been friends with Sir Rod for quire some time and believes the crooner will cause some mayhem backstage.

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he said.

"He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that."

Rodgers continued: "We’re gonna have a great time together,’ he continued. ‘I don’t know who’s in his current band, but we’ll probably be jamming. Regardless of what the world may think, Rod Stewart and I, we really love each other. We really are quite close".

When reminded that his Glastonbury appearance was yet to be announced, he laughed: "Am I not supposed to give that away? I always say too much."

Nile Rodgers breaks down his most famous songs

Sir Rod Stewart so far is the only artist to be confirmed for the festival, with his set on the Sunday tea time slot making him the first artist to both play the Legends set and headline the festival after he topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage back in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.

Confirming the news on Tuesday (26th November), Glastonbury organisers wrote: "We’re excited to announce that @SirRodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at #Glastonbury 2025."

Taking to his own Instagram the Faces legend wrote: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

Organiser Emily Eavis added: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for.

"What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait."

The British legend - who will be 80 when he gives the performance, will follow in the footsteps of Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown, Diana Ross, Shirley Bassey, Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Ray Davies, Shania Twain and Kylie to play the coveted slot.

Sir Rod Stewart to perform in Glastonbury 2025 legends slot

The news comes after the Glastonbury 2025 Autumn ticket sales took place this month with a new queueing system, which saw coach tickets and general admission tickets sell out within 30 and 40 minutes respectively.

The rest of the Glastonbury line-up is still to be announced with everyone from Taylor Swift to Eminem and Sam Fender among the rumoured headliners.

Glastonbury tickets sell out in less than 40 minutes

