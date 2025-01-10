What are Rod Stewart's biggest songs?

Radio X marks Rod Stewart's 80th birthday by taking a look at his most popular songs.

Rod Stewart turns 80 years on Friday 10th January!

The raspy-voiced crooner has been entertaining audiences for over 60 years and this summer he's set to return to Glastonbury Festival to take on their coveted Sunday tea time legends slot.

The British legend has plenty of gems on his setlist, but what are his biggest songs? Let's take a look at his most popular singles, when it comes to streaming, chart success and overall association with the legend.

Rod Stewart - I Don't Want To Talk About It Rod Stewart - I Don't Want To Talk About It (Official Video) There's no Rod Stewart without I Don't Want To Talk About It. Released in February 1971, the silver-Selling single scored a number one in the UK charts has also amassed an impressive 3.4m views on YouTube and over 138,124,720 Spotify streams and counting. Not sure if he'll break it out at Glasto, though...

Rod Stewart - Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? Rod Stewart - Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? (Official Video) [HD Remaster] Rod Stewart and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy go together like Rod Stewart and leopard print leggings. The 1978 single, which is taken from his Blondes Have More Fun album, spent a week at the top of the UK Singles Chart and four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The Gold-certified single also boasts an impressive 316m YouTube views, not to mention 338,502,014 odd Spotify streams.

Rod Stewart - Maggie May Rod Stewart - Maggie May (Official Music Video) With over 358,885,127 Spotify streams, you can't think of the name Rod Stewart without thinking of Maggie May. The ballad, which opens with the iconic lines: "Wake up Maggie/I think I've got something to say to you" not only scored Sir Rod a number one, but it also went platinum. Over 20 million combined YouTube streams isn't too bad either....

Rod Stewart - Sailing Rod Stewart - Sailing (Official Video) Get ready to wave your tartan scarfs aloft for Sailing. Another number one single for the Scottish and English crooner, Sailing was originally composed by Gavin Sutherland of the Sutherland Brothers. Rod's version, which scored another UK number one on the Singles Chart, also has an impressive 61 million views on YouTube and 192,754,948 Spotify streams.

Rod Stewart - First Cut Is The Deepest Rod Stewart - The First Cut Is The Deepest (Official Video) Rod scored another UK number one with The First Cut Is The Deepest, which was released as a double A-side with I Don't Want To Talk About It on his home turf. Another cover for Sir Rod, the 1997 single- which was originally penned by Cat Stevens in the '60s - has amassed a whopping 8.5m views on YouTube and over 201,980,106 streams on Spotify.

Rod Stewart - Young Turks Rod Stewart - Young Turks (Official Video) [HD Remaster] Despite only scoring a modest number 11 on the UK Singles Chart, Young Turks has amassed an oustounding 132m views on YouTube and 93,401,420 Spotify streams. The 1981 single was a bigger hit in the States, scoring a number 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and it was apparently the first ever video to be played on MTV that showcased breakdancing. Go figure.

Rod Stewart - Have I Told You Lately Rod Stewart - Have I Told You Lately (Official Audio) Have I Told You Lately sees Stewart ride the covers train once again. The Van Morrison cover achieved a UK number 5 when Rod gave it a spin in 1993. The classic love song has a respectable 3.8m plus views on YouTube and over 141,972,235 in its most popular iteration on Spotify.

Rod Stewart - Baby Jane Rod Stewart - Baby Jane (Official Video) Another number one for Sir Rod, Baby Jane scored another UK number one for the legend when it was released in 1983. Plus, it has a respectable 57m views on YouTube and a combined 116,711,710 Spotify streams and counting... 57m views,

Rod Stewart - Have You Ever Seen The Rain Rod Stewart - Have You Ever Seen The Rain (Official Video) Have You Ever Seen The Rain - which was originally released by Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1971 - got the Rod effect in 2006 and featured on his album Still the Same... Great Rock Classics of Our Time. Rod's version has an incredible 444m views on YouTube, 89,561,937 streams on Spotify and scored number 6 in the US.

Rod Stewart - All For Love Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting - All For Love (Official Music Video) What's more powerful than one crooner? Three. Back in 1994 Rod Stewart joined forces with none other than Bryan Adams and Sting for All For Love. The platinum-selling single, which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart, has amassed over 221,882,188 streams on Spotify and 158,446,266 views on YouTube.

Rod Stewart - Stay With Me Rod Stewart - Stay With Me (Live Unplugged) Not Strictly just a Rod Stewart song, but Stay With Me by the Small Faces is never missing from a Rod setlist.

Rod Stewart - Forever Young Rod Stewart - Forever Young (Official Video) First released in 1988, from Rod Stewart's Days Of Rage album, Forever Young wasn't a big hit in the UK (only scoring reaching number 57), but is somewhat of an anthem in the United States, where it scored an impressive number 3.