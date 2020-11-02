When David Schwimmer recreated his lookalike's beer 'theft' video

2 November 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 15:37

We celebrate the Friends star by recalling the time when he reacted to footage of a British doppelgänger in Blackpool.

This week marks David Schwimmer's 54th Birthday.

The Friends legend - who was born on 2 November 1966 - is best known for playing the hilarious character of Ross Geller, but he's not just a funny man on screen.

Back in 2018, the actor got in on some major banter after a beer thief who looked remarkably like him was caught on CCTV in Blackpool.

Taking to Twitter, Schwimmer shared a clip of himself carrying a crate of beers, mirroring the alleged theft which was caught on camera in the Northern seaside town.

He wrote on Twitter: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."

He added: "To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?

Lancashire Constabulary continued the banter, replying in their own tweet: "Thanks for being there for us," which was of course a reference to the long-running sitcom's theme tune.

It all started when police posted a picture of the suspected thief, who bears a striking similarity to the actor, on Facebook.

Their post was shared more than 40,000 times - and has attracted tens of thousands of likes from fans of the long-running US sitcom.

Watch David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed talk to Chris Moyles on Radio X:

READ MORE: David Schwimmer says Friends reunion is more likely than Oasis getting back together

