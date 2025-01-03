Neil Young to headline Glastonbury 2025 Emily Eavis confirms, as legend admits "error" in information

The Harvest Moon singer has been confirmed to play the festival after he admitted pulling out after an "error" in the information he received.

Neil Young has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival 2025.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the legendary singer songwriter had pulled out of playing the festival due to its relationship with the BBC and certain requirements that were expected of him and his band.

Taking to his official website Neil Young Archives, the Old Man singer wrote: "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs. We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in."

The 79-year-old musician added: "it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!"

However, Young has now done a U-turn on his previous comments telling his fans that he was given information in "error".

In a fresh post dated on 3rd January 2025, he wrote: "Due to an error in the information I had received, I had decided not to play Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved. Happily the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!

"LOVE

"Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts".

Emily Eavis has since gone on to confirm the legend will indeed headline, with a post which read: "What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June".

The Harvest Moon singer last played Glastonbury when he topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2009.

The full Glastonbury line-up is yet to be announced, but so far, Rod Stewart is confirmed to play the Sunday teatime legends slot at the festival.

Nile Rogers also self-confirmed a spot at the Somerset festival alongside Chic, teasing that he'd be appearing in a the slot after Maggie May singer.

As reported by Metro, speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards at London's Roundhouse on 28th November, the Le Freak icon said: "We’re going to have a blast because we follow him directly".

According to the 72-year-old, he has been friends with Sir Rod for quite some time and believes the crooner will cause some mayhem backstage.

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he added. "He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that."

