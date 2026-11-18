Who has played the Glastonbury legends slot over the years?

Who has played the Glastonbury Sunday legends slot over the years?

Cher will join Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton among the artists that have played the Glastonbury Legends slot. Picture: Associated Press/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/PA Images

By Jenny Mensah

It's one of the most prestigious sets you can play at the festival - apart from headlining, of course. Now that Cher has been confirmed as 2027's Sunday Legend, let's look back at the slot's Hall Of Fame...

The Glastonbury Sunday Legend is one of the most prestigious slots in the festival calendar. Take one veteran performer, stick them on the Pyramid Stage late on Sunday afternoon and watch them unleash their greatest hits.

When Kylie Minogue took to the stage at the 2019 festival, it became the most-watched moment of that year's event. The term "Sunday Legend" is a relatively recent innovation - for a number of years, legends would rub shoulders with newer artists on the Pyramid Stage bill and it was all just part of the mix.

The enormous crowd at the Pyramid Stage for Kylie Minogue in 2019. Picture: Alamy

In 1994, Johnny Cash made a late afternoon appearance, while the following year former Led Zeppelin men Jimmy Page and Robert Plant took to the Pyramid Stage. 1997 saw Van Morrison perform on the main stage, but he'd been doing the same sort of slot for years.

The "Sunday Legends" slot became a "thing" when Tony Bennett took to the main stage after Scouse Britpoppers Space and before alt.rock heroes Sonic Youth. The veteran crooner brought some lounge lizard class to one of the muddier festivals and set the template for every other act that has come along since.

Here are the Glastonbury Sunday Legends for far...

Who has played the Legends slot at Glastonbury?