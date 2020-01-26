Who has played the Glastonbury legends slot over the years?

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid stage during day three of the Glastonbury Festival 2014. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

It's one of the most prestigious festival sets you can play - apart from headlining, of course. With Motown superstar Diana Ross taking the honour this year, who else has been a Glastonbury Sunday Legend?

The Glastonbury Sunday Legend is one of the most prestigious slots in the festival calendar. Take one veteran performer, stick them on the Pyramid Stage late on Sunday afternoon and watch them unleash their greatest hits.

It's the perfect formula and when Kylie Minogue took to the stage at the 2019 festival, it became the most-watched moment of that year's event. We can expect a similar crowd when Diana Ross performs her string of hits this June.

The term "Sunday Legend" is a relatively recent innovation - for a number of years, legends would rub shoulders with newer artists on the Pyramid Stage bill and it was all just part of the mix.

Diana Ross performing live in 2013. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In 1994, Johnny Cash made a late afternoon appearance, while the following year former Led Zeppelin men Jimmy Page and Robert Plant took to the Pyramid Stage. 1997 saw Van Morrison perform on the main stage, but he'd been doing the same sort of slot for years.

The "Sunday Legends" slot became a "thing" when Tony Bennett took to the main stage after Scouse Britpoppers Space and before alt.rock heroes Sonic Youth. The veteran crooner brought some lounge lizard class to one of the muddier festivals and set the template for every other act that has come along since.

Here are the Glastonbury Sunday Legends for far...