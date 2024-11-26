Rod Stewart to play Glastonbury 2025 Legends slot

Rod Stewart to play the Glastonbury 2025 legends slot. Picture: Iwi Onodera/Redferns/Getty, Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The 79-year-old British legend will play the coveted tea time slot at the festival next year.

Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2025's Legends slot.

The British legend is set to follow in the footsteps of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Ray Davies, Shania Twain, Burt Bacharach and Kylie to play the coveted Sunday tea time slot at the festival.

The Maggie May singer will treat the crowds at the Somerset Festival to a career-spanning set on Sunday 29th June 2025.

Confirming the news on Tuesday (26th November), Glastonbury organisers wrote: "We’re excited to announce that @SirRodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at #Glastonbury 2025."

Taking to his own Instagram the Faces legend wrote: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

The news comes shortly after the 79-year-old legend announced he would stop playing "large-scale world tours" at the end of 2025.

One of the biggest-selling artists of all time, Stewart - who is best known for is raspy singing voice - will no doubt deliver a career-spanning set of hits, including Tonight's The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest, Sailing, It's A Heartache, Maggie May, I Don't Want To Talk About It, Faces hit Stay With Me and Da You Think I'm Sexy?

The artist, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, will become the first person to play the Legends slot and have previously topped the bill on the festival's main stage.

Other artists to perform in the legends slot have include Motown legend and former Commodores star Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown, Diana Ross and Shirley Bassey.

The news comes after the Glastonbury 2025 Autumn ticket sales took place this month with a new queueing system, which saw coach tickets and general admission tickets sell out within 30 and 40 minutes respectively.

The rest of the Glastonbury line-up is still to be announced with everyone from Taylor Swift to Eminem and Sam Fender among the rumoured headliners.