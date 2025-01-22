The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2025

Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable figures that have passed away in 2025 so far.

The year is barely underway, but it's already dealt huge losses across the world of music, entertainment and politics.

As January draws to a close, we take a moment to reflect on and pay tribute to the stars and notable figures who have died in 2025.

From famed film director David Lynch to former Hollyoaks actor and reality star Paul Danan, here are the celebrities we've lost this year so far.

Please note: This list is not exhaustive.

January 2024:

John Sykes

The musician, who was best known as the guitarist for Thin Lizzie and Whitesnake died at the age of 65 on 20th January after losing his long battle with cancer.

John Sykes of Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy in 2005. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

David Lynch

The influential director - best known for Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and iconic TV series Twin Peaks - died on 15th January, aged 78, a year after revealing his emphysema diagnosis.

Linda Nolan

The singer, actress and TV personality, best known as a member of The Nolans, died on 15th January at the age of 65. Linda, who went public with her terminal cancer diagnosis in recent years, was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in January and fell into a coma, dying of double pneumonia "embraced with love and comfort" with her siblings by her side.

Tony Slattery

The British actor and comedian - best known for his regular appearances on on the Channel 4 improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? - died on 14th January, aged 65 following a heart attack

Paul Danan

The former Hollyoaks actor's shocking death at just 46 years old was recored on 15th January. Danan was buried a week later, but the cause of his death still remains unknown. Danan leaves behind his nine-year-old son DeNiro, who he shared with a former partner.

Sam Moore

Sam Moore, best known for the singing Soul Man and Hold On I'm Coming, died on 10th January at age 89 from surgery complications. Half of 1960s duo Sam & Dave, the legendary singer died of surgery complications.

Sam Moore performs in 2019. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

The Vivienne

The former Ru Paul's Drag Race winner - whose real name is James Lee Williams - died on 5th January at 32 years old.

Jeff Baena

The American screenwriter and film director - known for Life After Beth, Joshy and The Little Hours - sadly died aged 47 years old on 3rd January 2025 due to suicide. He is survived by his actor wife Aubrey Plaza, who is known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus.