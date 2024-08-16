Barry Keoghan teams up with Man Utd for Adidas kit launch advert featuring Born Slippy

Barry Keoghan features in Man United's new Adidas kit advert. Picture: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images, Instagram/Manchester United

By Jenny Mensah

The Saltburn star and lifelong Man United fan delivers a monologue in the promo, which is set to the iconic Underworld track.

Barry Keoghan has joined forces with Adidas and Manchester United to appear in an advert for their 2024- 25 season kit launch.

The Irish actor and lifelong Man Utd fan joined forces with the football club to appear in a new Adidas Originals ad, where he dons a tracksuit and delivers an iconic monologue, which begins: "I found myself in others, dreaming like kids do."

The promo sees the Saltburn star tread the red-bricked streets outside the walls of the team's training ground and showcases the famous football team's players in the brand new kit.

And if that wasn't cool enough, it's all set to the tune of Underworld's iconic Born Slippy single, which is best known for featuring on the Trainspotting soundtrack.

Watch the advert below:

The powerful promo seems to be an instant hit, with one fan writing in the comments: "Amazing - so much nostalgia in this. One of my favourite songs of my childhood too."

Another added: "Can’t stop watching this ad. So many apt references. So many past, present and future connections. Everything about the ad is brilliant. Well done team".

However, it gave one fan hope to dream of a better season for team, adding: "From the bottom of my heart, I hope this season can be something different, something better. Something the fans deserve."

Meanwhile the Dublin star is rumoured to be among the actors set to star in the upcoming Beatles biopics.

At the beginning of this year it was confirmed that Sam Mendes was to direct four landmark films from the perspective of each member of the Fab Four, with each flick getting four distinct theatrical releases.

It has since been reported which actors who could be up to play each member of the Fab Four, with the likes of ScreenRant and Vogue naming The Inscneider as their source for the gossip.

According to the outlets, Paul Mescal (who's name was originally floated around last month) will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Charlie Rowe is rumoured to play George Harrison and Barry Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr.

Though the prospect of the young names being attached to the films has created quite the buzz, Sony Pictures Entertainment is yet to confirm or deny any news surrounding the cast.

See Barry Keoghan in Saltburn below:

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

