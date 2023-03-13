Oscar winners 2023: Who won at the 95th Academy Awards
13 March 2023, 11:14 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 11:19
The Oscars took place last night (12th March), with Everything Everywhere All At Once taking home seven of the eleven awards it was nominated for.
Here is the full list of films, cast and other awards that were given out at the 95th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles.
-
Best Picture
- Winner: Everything Everywhere All At Once
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
-
Actor In A Leading Role
- WINNER: Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
-
Actor In A Supporting Role
- WINNER; Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees Of Inisherin
-
Actress In A Leading Role
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Cate Blanchett - Tar
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
-
Actress In A Supporting Role
- WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
Animated Feature Film
- WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
-
Cinematography
- WINNER: All Quiet On The Western Front - James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths - Darius Khondji
- Elvis - Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light - Roger Deakins
- Tar - Florian Hoffmeister
-
Costume Design
- WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
- Babylon - Mary Zophres
- Elvis - Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan
-
Directing
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg
- Tar - Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund
-
Documentary Feature Film
- WINNER: Navalny
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
- Fire Of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
-
Documentary Short Film
- WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure A Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
-
Film Editing
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel EG Nielsen
- Elvis - Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Tar - Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton
-
International Feature Film
- WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Belgium
- EO - Poland
- The Quiet Girl - Ireland
-
Make-Up And Hairstyling
- WINNER: The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
- All Quiet On The Western Front - Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova
- The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
-
Music (Original Score)
- WINNER: All Quiet On The Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Son Lux
- The Fabelmans - John Williams
-
Music (Original Song)
- WINNER: Naatu Naatu, from RRR - music by MM Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose
- Applause, from Tell It like A Woman - music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick - music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- This Is A Life, from Everything Everywhere All At Once - music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
-
Production Design
- WINNER: All Quiet On The Western Front - production design, Christian M Goldbeck; set decoration, Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way Of Water - production design, Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; set decoration, Vanessa Cole
- Babylon - production design, Florencia Martin - set decoration, Anthony Carlino
- Elvis - production design, Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; set decoration, Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans - production design, Rick Carter; set decoration, Karen O'Hara
-
Short Film (Animated)
- WINNER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year Of D****
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
-
Short Film (Live Action)
- WINNER: An Irish Goodbye -Tom Berkeley and Ross White
- Ivalu - Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron
- Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad
-
Sound
- WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- All Quiet On The Western Front - Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way of Water - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- The Batman - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- Elvis - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
-
Visual Effects
- WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- All Quiet On The Western Front - Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- The Batman - Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick - Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R Fisher
-
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- WINNER: Women Talking - Sarah Polley
- All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
- Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick - screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
-
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- Tar - Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund