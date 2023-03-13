Oscar winners 2023: Who won at the 95th Academy Awards

Oscar winners 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Oscars took place last night (12th March), with Everything Everywhere All At Once taking home seven of the eleven awards it was nominated for.

Here is the full list of films, cast and other awards that were given out at the 95th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles.